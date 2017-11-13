Google To Kill a Bunch of Useful Android Apps That Rely On Accessibility Services (androidpolice.com) 20
Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein writes from her blog: My inbox has been filling today with questions regarding Google's new warning to Android application developers that they will no longer be able to access Android accessibility service functions in their apps, unless they can demonstrate that those functions are specifically being used to help users with "disabilities" (a term not defined by Google in the warning). Beyond the overall vagueness when it comes to what is meant by disabilities, this entire approach by Google seems utterly wrongheaded and misguided. "While the intended purpose is for developers to create apps for users with disabilities, the API is often used for other functionality (to overlay content, fill in text fields, etc.)," reports Android Police. "LastPass, Universal Copy, Clipboard Actions, Cerberus, Signal Spy, Tasker, and Network Monitor Mini are just a few examples of applications heavily using this API." It's likely Google is cracking down on apps that use Accessibility Services due to the security risks they pose. "Once granted the right permissions, the API can be used to read data from other apps," reports Android Police.The developer of BatterySaver received the following message from Google:
We're contacting you because your app, BatterySaver System Shortcut, with package name com.floriandraschbacher.batterysaver.free is requesting the 'android.permission.BIND_ACCESSIBILITY_SERVICE.' Apps requesting accessibility services should only be used to help users with disabilities use Android devices and apps. Your app must comply with our Permissions policy and the Prominent Disclosure requirements of our User Data policy.
Action required: If you aren't already doing so, you must explain to users how your app is using the 'android.permission.BIND_ACCESSIBILITY_SERVICE' to help users with disabilities use Android devices and apps. Apps that fail to meet this requirement within 30 days may be removed from Google Play. Alternatively, you can remove any requests for accessibility services within your app. You can also choose to unpublish your app.
Alternatively, you can choose to unpublish the app. All violations are tracked. Serious or repeated violations of any nature will result in the termination of your developer account, and investigation and possible termination of related Google accounts.
If you've reviewed the policy and feel we may have been in error, please reach out to our policy support team. One of my colleagues will get back to you within 2 business days.
So I don't get to write the program that I want (Score:1)
So I don't get to write the program that I want even though the functionality is there.
Remind me again why it's worth learning to write programs. I always thought it was so I could create the functionality that I wanted to create; something is missing here that I want or can use so I'll make a program to fill in that gap.
Can't do that any more unless you have permission from the higher-ups, I guess. So much for my computer, my rules.
They're not stopping you doing anything with your own device. You can load any app you wish without the Play Store.
They're stopping apps using accessibility services for the wrong purpose. They've been criticised for the security issues related to these API's in the past.
No Android device stops you side-loading apps.
What? (Score:2)
Google is going to kill a bunch of disabled people with Androids? What?
That was the plan - but, perhaps fortunately, Larry and Sergei lost interest and now it's been EOL'ed.
Isn't this OK because Android is not a walled gard (Score:2)
So this is a serious question, since people can side load android apps more easily than jailbreaking an iPhone, could not some of these apps realistically just offer apps outside the Play store? I know it would cut down a great deal on people willing to bother but at least it's still a path.
Or would Google frown on this and start shutting down developer accounts?
It's unfortunate truth about accessibility feature (Score:2)
As someone who is disabled and depending on speech recognition, I've often wondered how to reconcile the need for security with accessibility systems need for deep access into applications. I think the industry is taking the approach of telling disabled people "sucks to be you, go make a living selling pencils on the street corner".
Google seems to be saying "tell us how your app helps access" not sucks to be you.
They're making a small hurdle to have apps distributed in the official store, they don't seem to be eliminating the API or blocking apps that actually are for access.
>>>I've often wondered how to reconcile the need for security with accessibility systems need for deep access into applications
The easiest way that springs to mind is to NOT make the accessibility features of the OS available unless the user specifically asks for them. I'm temporarily able-bodied, so I don't need such features - and preventing every app under the sun from using them makes for a more secure system. If 75% of the systems don't support accessibility, the amount of malware targeting
