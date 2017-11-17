Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Even New Phones Are No Longer Guaranteed To Have the Latest Version of Android (theverge.com) 59

Posted by msmash from the Android's-infamous-problem dept.
Vlad Savov, writing for The Verge: The OnePlus 5T and Razer Phone are two fundamentally different devices, which are nonetheless united by one unfortunate downside: both of them are going on sale this month without the latest version of Android on board. OnePlus will tell you that this issue is down to its extremely stringent testing process, while Razer offers a similar boilerplate about working as fast as possible to deliver Android Oreo. But we're now three months removed from Google's grand Oreo launch, timed to coincide with this summer's total eclipse, and all of these excuses are starting to ring hollow. Why do Android companies think they can ship new devices without the latest and best version of the operating system on board? The notorious fragmentation problem with Android has always been that not every device gets the latest update at the same time, and many devices get stuck on older software without ever seeing an update at all. What's changed now is that the "one version behind the newest and best" phenomenon is starting to infect brand new phones as well. The 5T and Razer Phone are just two examples; there's also Xiaomi, which just launched its Mi Mix 2 in Spain with 2016's Android Nougat as the operating system.

  • I'd say most Android phones sold in Canada are at least one major Android version behind the latest.

    • Even if it is news, does it really matter? Consumers seem to be perfectly fine with an older version of the OS or they don't actually care at all. If consumers don't care, then manufacturers don't have a lot of incentive to spend resources on something that won't improve sales.

      It's not as though you're stuck with that option as is the case with iPhones. There are still Android variants that cater to the people who want the latest version and longer support for upgrades. That those devices tend not to sel

    • I'd say most Android phones sold in Canada are at least one major Android version behind the latest.

      It's been that way in the US too.

      I think the article is referring to new flagship phones. The kind people pay big bucks for. However, OnePlus has historically been a budget brand.

  • The latest version is not necessarily the best version. Just look at iOS11!

      by dk20 ( 914954 )

      which one? My Apple SE seems to have rapid-fire upgraded the last few weeks..

      Apple Releases iOS 11.1.2 With Fix for Unresponsive iPhone X

  • Say what you will about Apple and their devices, but I always have access to the latest version of macOS and iOS.

    • Say what you want about Apple, but when you don't buy their latest gadgets, you're stuck with older software.
      I can't install the latest version of iOS on my iPhone 4. The latest version of macOS runs like crap on my mid-2010 Mac mini.

      Stop making generalizations about Apple as if they're better than others. They're not, especially in the last few years.

        by Anonymous Coward

        The iPhone 4 is over 7 years old. I doubt iOS11 would run fast enough on it to be useful, even if you shoe-horned it on to the phone.

          by Leuf ( 918654 )
          It's fine that you can't always install the latest OS on older technology. It's not fine to break the software on that older technology so that it now requires an app that only runs on the newer OS that you can't install. They broke podcasts on my ipod touch by moving them to an app that I can't install.
  • A problem that google needs to work harder to resolve. I do not believe that google does not have the knowledge and the clout to resolve this issue.

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I don't think its knowledge, Google has some limitations due to antitrust laws but really its the lack of incentives. You are not the manufacturers customer - the carrier is, and the carrier doesn't give a shit about security vulnerabilities affecting the user. Even when updates are issued for older devices often the updates affect performance negatively, this includes Google itself and from what I understand Apple.
  • None of them do a very good job at their primary purpose, either. You know...making phone calls.
  • I would be ok with a phone that never get's upgraded to the "latest and greatest" OS, so long as the original OS was built into the phone in a way that makes me happy with the phone. There really weren't any significant must have features that any mobile OS has added in quite a while. And every App in the Play Store will run just fine on Nougat. Honestly, I would like Android to roll out an update system more like traditional Linux OS's where there is a large OS update that is highly reliable with real Long

  • What version of Android a phone is running is pretty far down on my list of things that are important to me in a phone.

  • older versions still patched (Score:3)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @05:12PM (#55573031)

    not a problem if older version is getting regular patches, reliability with security is the best, not "the bleeding edge".

    That kind of thinking is not "infecting" anything, it's proper.

    why did the summary use loaded words like "unfortunate"?

  • I think people are mistakenly equating being on the latest release with being "up to date".

    As long as the version you are on is still getting security updates you are on the latest version of your release line. This is all we need, and what we need to push vendors to support. If your hardware is good enough to support the latest release, you should be pushing your vendor for an update, but it's not wholly necessary.

  • New phones were never "Guaranteed To Have the Latest Version of Android." In fact, it is actually rather common for new phones to ship with an older version of Android and understandably so: the manufacturers need time to get the new drivers from the chipset manufacturers, pack the new version of Android full of their crapware, run it through their QA, fix the bugs that are not considered features etc - and that takes time so a manufacturers own Android version lags at least a few months beyond Google's An

