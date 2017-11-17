Even New Phones Are No Longer Guaranteed To Have the Latest Version of Android (theverge.com) 59
Vlad Savov, writing for The Verge: The OnePlus 5T and Razer Phone are two fundamentally different devices, which are nonetheless united by one unfortunate downside: both of them are going on sale this month without the latest version of Android on board. OnePlus will tell you that this issue is down to its extremely stringent testing process, while Razer offers a similar boilerplate about working as fast as possible to deliver Android Oreo. But we're now three months removed from Google's grand Oreo launch, timed to coincide with this summer's total eclipse, and all of these excuses are starting to ring hollow. Why do Android companies think they can ship new devices without the latest and best version of the operating system on board? The notorious fragmentation problem with Android has always been that not every device gets the latest update at the same time, and many devices get stuck on older software without ever seeing an update at all. What's changed now is that the "one version behind the newest and best" phenomenon is starting to infect brand new phones as well. The 5T and Razer Phone are just two examples; there's also Xiaomi, which just launched its Mi Mix 2 in Spain with 2016's Android Nougat as the operating system.
I'd say most Android phones sold in Canada are at least one major Android version behind the latest.
It's not as though you're stuck with that option as is the case with iPhones. There are still Android variants that cater to the people who want the latest version and longer support for upgrades.
It's been that way in the US too.
I think the article is referring to new flagship phones. The kind people pay big bucks for. However, OnePlus has historically been a budget brand.
So manufacturers that ship an old OS are doing customers a favour by letting others first iron out the bugs in Oreo!
which one? My Apple SE seems to have rapid-fire upgraded the last few weeks..
Apple Releases iOS 11.1.2 With Fix for Unresponsive iPhone X
Or maybe, just maybe, the manufacturers are trying to make their new phones out of milk for the new operating system.
And also a way to install previous releases of the OS, to prevent something like iOS 11 and many more iOS versions before that.
Why do you need a law to do that? Apple does it already. My iPhone 5 has had updates up until iOS 11, which is roughly five years.
So... from what you'+re saying I understand that if Apple does it, you don't need a law about it.
Do we think that the average end-user will know how to (or even *care to*) update their phone? The amount of ransomware and worms running around on unpatched home PCs should clue you in to the answer.
Of course they do. They update the OS on the shipped devices periodically to the latest.
Say what you want about Apple, but when you don't buy their latest gadgets, you're stuck with older software.
I can't install the latest version of iOS on my iPhone 4. The latest version of macOS runs like crap on my mid-2010 Mac mini.
Stop making generalizations about Apple as if they're better than others. They're not, especially in the last few years.
I'm complaining about Quzak making generalizations about Apple. He wrote about his own experience and wrote it in a way that suggested that everyone always had access to the latest iOS and macOS.
The iPhone 4 is over 7 years old. I doubt iOS11 would run fast enough on it to be useful, even if you shoe-horned it on to the phone.
Out of date Android is a problem (Score:2)
Performance is not a valid argument against patching security bugs, because security (and correctness in general) are a lot more important than performance.
My point was actually that they can't be bothered to do it properly even when they do it.
So both of these phones have an Oreo update available on powerup?
Making phone calls is not the primary purpose for my cell phone at all. I probably make/receive about a dozen calls a month, but I use my phone heavily every day.
What version of Android a phone is running is pretty far down on my list of things that are important to me in a phone.
older versions still patched (Score:3)
not a problem if older version is getting regular patches, reliability with security is the best, not "the bleeding edge".
That kind of thinking is not "infecting" anything, it's proper.
why did the summary use loaded words like "unfortunate"?
I think people are mistakenly equating being on the latest release with being "up to date".
As long as the version you are on is still getting security updates you are on the latest version of your release line. This is all we need, and what we need to push vendors to support. If your hardware is good enough to support the latest release, you should be pushing your vendor for an update, but it's not wholly necessary.
New phones were never "Guaranteed To Have the Latest Version of Android." In fact, it is actually rather common for new phones to ship with an older version of Android and understandably so: the manufacturers need time to get the new drivers from the chipset manufacturers, pack the new version of Android full of their crapware, run it through their QA, fix the bugs that are not considered features etc - and that takes time so a manufacturers own Android version lags at least a few months beyond Google's An