Google Launches App That Can Help You Track and Conserve Mobile Data (venturebeat.com) 21
Google has taken another small step forward in its mission to connect the "next billion" users with a new app designed to optimize your mobile data usage. From a report: Datally for Android has been in testing for several months in the Philippines, and now it's ready for prime time globally. To activate Datally, you will have to give the app access to many facets of your device, including giving it the ability to "make and manage calls," "send and view SMS messages," and view the device's location. But then again, any app that wants to monitor background processes on your smartphone will need fairly comprehensive access to the device.
I'm not advocating a systemd scenario here, but shouldn't this kind of pretty basic thing be built-in the OS itself? It's just three big fucking counters... one for cellular, one for wi-fi and one for bluetooth.
Not accessible? It's a background app made by Google. It's their OS, they have access to everything.
Not accessible to the user, meaning no nice UI to display and manage it all. Clearly the app can't add any fundamental OS capabilities; everything needed to track and control usage has to already be in the system.
Oh, and obviously it's not just "three big fucking counters", since it gives you very fine-grained information about usage. And lets you control it.
Not accessible to the user, meaning no nice UI to display and manage it all.
There is... Settings / Wireless & Network / Data Usage
Clearly the app can't add any fundamental OS capabilities; everything needed to track and control usage has to already be in the system.
Depending on access rights granted an app could use pcap interface to implement it's own data collector.
Some of those counters are available (certainly Mobile Data used is available at the OS level, and you can set a warning level for it), but this app will allow you to view them better, and to control stuff. For example, if an app that you don't really use is using too much data, you can stop it using mobile data with this app.
Google these days try to push out stuff in apps rather than in OS upgrades, as that way these can be used on devices where the manufacturers don't update the OS. Maybe system apps a
Some of those counters are available (certainly Mobile Data used is available at the OS level, and you can set a warning level for it), but this app will allow you to view them better, and to control stuff. For example, if an app that you don't really use is using too much data, you can stop it using mobile data with this app.
Even my ancient android device allows me to restrict mobile "background data" on a per-app basis. What's the difference? What specifically does this app provide that does not already exist?
I'm guessing that it's easier to update an "external" app than getting all the phone providers to update their OS in time when making changes.
Pretty much why Chrome on Android is a separate app too.
It's the apps that are the issue. My girlfriend had an appp that used 2 gigabytes of mobile data in 4 days downloading "ads"
When we realized what happened the app was uninstalled and we had to disable all mobile data for 3 weeks until the end of the billing month. Do you know what doesn't work withouht constant data stream.? Basically every app
We were on a long car ride and she played solitary.
What Google and Apple needs to do is to start banning any app that uses more than 100 megs of advertisements a m
There should be a data limit PER AD too.
And if everyone is forced to use plain static images then they'll stop trying to out-do their competitors with animated GIFs and javascript+canvas crap. That takes too much data and CPU, which drains the batteries.
Force them all to use basic plain PNG. Most problems will be solved by this simple-to-enforce solution.
Are you saying this feature does not already exist in Android? How is this app different from per-app I/O statistics already available in Android?
Have always been able to see charting of WiFi and Cellular usage both globally and on a per-app basis over time. From limited screenshots and description looks as if this app is reporting substantially similar information to facilities having existed for years. What is the difference? Is there a more detailed explanation?
It's not like anyone really needs a cru
It seems like this stuff ought to be built right into Android.
Data consumption management could be built into any smartphone at the OS and allow all manner of functionality, from data ceilings, rate-limiting and calendar based data quotas.
Any time I see a thing that could be done and isn't done on smartphones, my first reaction is that it must run contrary to what the carriers want. If people could use tools to manage their data consumption easily, there would be no overage fees and fewer people would be moving to higher data tiers.
Smartphone makers see the carriers
There, problem solved. 100% data saved on android devices.
...the less I like it.
Fortunately, I have an ancient Android tablet quietly rotting in a drawer. Maybe it's time I recharged it and figured out how to put CyanogenMod's successor on it.
The reason it's in a drawer is I absolutely hated the way every app available wanted every scintilla of data on the tablet, plus whatever else it could trick or steal out of any device that e-touched the tablet in any way at all.
This reminds me of a program I used to follow up your online time over dialup.
I was with a provider that asked extra money for business hours and a flat fee outside of it. This was on top of the minutes you needed to pay the telecom operator.
Dialup, download Usenet, diconnect, read, answer, dialup, upload answers, disconnect.
Wait an hour and repeat. And it was AWESOME.
There, FTFY. Also, every phone I've ever had has one of these.
In other news, Google Maps still pulls a megabyte of data when you open it to display a useless "what's nearby" panel that can't be disabled.
Maybe start with cutting out data-hungry misfeatures in your own applications?