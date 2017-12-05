Android Go Will Make the Most Basic Phones Run Smoothly (cnet.com) 12
Entry-level phones may cost less than big hitters, but they come at the cost of space, speed and efficiency. Google's looking to change that with Android Go. From a report: Android Oreo (Go Edition) will launch tomorrow as part of the Android Oreo 8.1 rollout and all Android Oreo devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory will be optimised for Android Go. Google says this will allow them to function properly as smartphones while doubling their available storage space. The experience includes: An improved operating system with better performance, storage and security features; a new set of lighter Google apps, suitable for first-time web users; a Google Play store that highlights apps designed to work best on entry-level devices.
Great... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
... maybe. Check with your provider. If not, it's worth a mention that LineageOS builds of Oreo are being produced for some older devices, though the list for Samsung is pretty darned short so far. If you just want Android 7, the supported list is MUCH longer.
Re: (Score:2)
So what? (Score:3)
Will the low-end of Android Oreo smartphones be slower than the entry-level Android Go smartphones?
Why can't all phones run Android Go? Wouldn't it make all phones faster and make batteries last longer?
Re: (Score:1)