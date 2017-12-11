Fired Tech Workers Turn To Chatbots for Counseling (bloomberg.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: For months Lovkesh Joshi was quietly terrified of losing his job as a manager at a top Indian tech services company. Joshi didn't want to burden his wife or friends so he turned to a chatbot therapist called Wysa. Powered by AI, the app promises to be "loyal, supportive and very private," and encourages users to divulge their feelings about a recent major event or big change in their lives. "I could open up and talk," says the 41-year-old father of two school-age children, who says his conversations with the bot flowed naturally. "I felt heard and understood." Joshi moved to a large rival outsourcer two months ago. The upheaval in India's $154 billion tech outsourcing industry has prompted thousands of Indians to seek solace in online therapy services. People accustomed to holding down prestigious jobs and pulling in handsome salaries are losing out to automation, a shift away from long-term legacy contracts and curbs on U.S. work visas. McKinsey & Co says almost half of the four million people working in India's IT services industry will become "irrelevant" in the next three to four years. Indians, like people the world over, tend to hide their mental anguish for fear of being stigmatized. That's why many are embracing the convenience, anonymity and affordability of online counseling startups, most of which use human therapists.
> No one is doing that
Oh yes they are; some people are really strange.
The early chat bots - and I mean EARLY, as in 'about as likely to pass a Turing test as a passage from your preferred dictionary' - had people seeking therapy from them.
Both can be true, you know. Stories can be hyped for financial gain AND be true.
I suggest you read about Eliza, a much more primitive bot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Get a damn friend (Score:2, Interesting)
>the 41-year-old father of two school-age children, who says his conversations with the bot flowed naturally. "I felt heard and understood."
No way would I hire someone who feels 'heard and understood' after an exchange with a chat bot. This is somebody without the social skills to have anyone in their life to talk to, and will spill to a dumb text parser. How can you have the intellectual capacity to understand what a chat bot is and still gain any emotional benefit from interacting with one?
Root cause
I really feel like many people around me are chatterbots, just waiting for positive or negative reenforcement in order to engage predetermined responses.
That is interesting. Please go on.
Response courtesy of Eliza: https://www.eclecticenergies.c... [eclecticenergies.com]
I generally put people into two categories with regards to their ideas of friendship:
1) Anyone they know and don't hate is a 'friend'. Their relationships are shallow and unreliable, and contact may be infrequent.
2) Friends are rare people they know, like, and have enough of a social bond to depend on them without question in an emergency.
If you, like me, are in the second group... you should be aware it is quite possible you might never find that kind of relationship (I exclude my wife from the count, si
Root causes, buddy, root causes. Figure out why you don't have an actual intelligent human in your life to discuss this stuff with, maybe work on that. Because humans are social primates, and if you're not taking care of your social needs, everything else will eventually crumble anyway.
>If it's programmed intelligently there's no reason it couldn't be equivalent to (or better than) a human therapist.
Even though humans are doing the same thing - receive stimulus/apply rule/respond - there's no program out there yet that is anywhere near complex enough to do what we do.
So far as I am aware, the Turing test has only been 'passed' by severely constraining the breadth of conversation.
It looks that you way overestimate your own people skills.
People pray and gain emotional benefit from that. A chatbot at least answers.
>People pray and gain emotional benefit from that.
I don't trust people who pray, either... but as a general rule religious people seem to manage to compartmentalize their irrational thinking.
>A chatbot at least answers.
A person who prays provides their own answer even if they're not realizing that is the case, so unlike a chat bot there's actually some intelligence there.
Easy to say in your culture. In other cultures where hierarchy can make you or break you (literally), this is just not possible.
You never understand your own culture (the pros and cons of it) until you have actually stepped out of it, at least for long enough to allow some reflection.
At least they don't have to train their replacements.