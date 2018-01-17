Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Communications Network The Almighty Buck

Project Fi Creates Its Own Version of An Unlimited Plan (theverge.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
Google's Project Fi mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) has launched a new feature called Bill Protection that will cap your $10 per GB data bill at $60 a month, while still allowing you to use as much data as you want, essentially creating its own version of an unlimited data plan. The Verge reports: Prior to today, Project Fi users were charged $10 per GB no matter how much data they used, which could become quite costly for heavy users. Bill Protection should help alleviate those worries for most users. Google says those who use up to 15GB of data in a month won't experience any throttling, but if they cross that threshold -- Google says less than 1 percent of its users pass that mark -- they will "experience slower data" with speeds going down to 256kbps. If you don't want to be throttled when you pass 15GB in a month, Google says you can pay the usual $10 per GB to opt out of the slower speeds. It also noted that Bill Protection for Project Fi users on group plans will kick in at different usage levels, depending on the size of your group.

Project Fi Creates Its Own Version of An Unlimited Plan More | Reply

Project Fi Creates Its Own Version of An Unlimited Plan

Comments Filter:

  • Other networks give more GB's at full speed some with just lower priority on the tower after going over.

  • I set myself up for 2GB a month. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by pecosdave ( 536896 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @06:19PM (#55949803) Homepage Journal

    I've passed it three time.

    Two times an app that's supposed to download podcasts over WiFi only decided to use normal data. Another I needed to webcast an announcement for a political connection and it was better than the hotel WiFi.

    In short - if the places I hung around (work) had better WiFi so that my automated downloader didn't hiccup and/or fail to download on a regular basis I would practically never exceed my bandwidth. The program itself seems to be pretty good about not doing it on mobile data, it's when I manually force it, it will use anything.

    fi had been great. I'm rarely without a signal. During Hurricane Harvey Sprint and T-Mobile had great signals but zero backhaul. I was able to force it over to US Cellular (a carrier that doesn't really exist as an entity down here but still have coverage for their travelers) and even though the signal was weak I could let people know we were safe. What other carrier can you switch your carrier on when a local connection sucks?

    • I'm a slightly heavier user; I usually use a little under my nominal 4 GB per month. However, with this change, I'm pretty much just going to stop caring about my data usage, which will probably lead me to use 10-12 GB per month. They'll get a little more money from me, I'll get a lot more data from them. Works for me.
  • My wife and I average $50 a month. It's hard to beat that. I certainly don't see anything on the T-Mobile site that can beat that. That's $50 *total*, by the way, not per person. The T-Mobile pure pay as you go plan would end up being more because of text and voice. Getting an unlimited text/talk + limited data plan would definitely be more. The multiple network coverage is nice, though usually not a big deal. Flexibility is also nice. Normally we are around wifi all the time, but occasionally when we t

Slashdot Top Deals

Just go with the flow control, roll with the crunches, and, when you get a prompt, type like hell.

Close