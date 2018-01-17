Project Fi Creates Its Own Version of An Unlimited Plan (theverge.com) 39
Google's Project Fi mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) has launched a new feature called Bill Protection that will cap your $10 per GB data bill at $60 a month, while still allowing you to use as much data as you want, essentially creating its own version of an unlimited data plan. The Verge reports: Prior to today, Project Fi users were charged $10 per GB no matter how much data they used, which could become quite costly for heavy users. Bill Protection should help alleviate those worries for most users. Google says those who use up to 15GB of data in a month won't experience any throttling, but if they cross that threshold -- Google says less than 1 percent of its users pass that mark -- they will "experience slower data" with speeds going down to 256kbps. If you don't want to be throttled when you pass 15GB in a month, Google says you can pay the usual $10 per GB to opt out of the slower speeds. It also noted that Bill Protection for Project Fi users on group plans will kick in at different usage levels, depending on the size of your group.
Other networks give more GB's at full speed some with just lower priority on the tower after going over.
The throttling 24/7 (not just during times of congestion) is pretty aggressive too.
Yeah, but do other networks allow me to use the data in 100+ other countries with no extra charges or anything needed to be done by me?
I could also opt out and just pay the extra money to make the "problem" go away.
Either way it's a win / win situation from what we had a month ago. A month ago 15GB of data would have cost $150 instead of the now $60. This means paying full price for higher usage literally doesn't change, but from 6-15GB can be over 50% cheaper.
Other networks also don't work out as cheap for
I'm sure this is useful to you, but given how rarely most of us leave the US, and given T-Mobile (for example) has perfectly reasonable data roaming offerings (unlimited 128kbps [t-mobile.com]), I suspect the number of people who find Project Fi's roaming compelling is minuscule.
I'm not knocking supporting minority uses, I just question whether this is the kind of thing that'll make Project Fi take off. Most of us can think of features they could add to Android phones or Chromebooks that would make it compelling to us,
Then don't buy it.
The masses are indeed staying away in droves, en masse.
Its really not, because you save a ton by not paying for unused data. If you use 515 MB, then you pay $5.15 for data. Fi also does a great job of using wifi whenever possible, including for voice calls and the provide a free VPN so that you can feel safe using public wifi in more places.
My bill is typically around $28. Most providers with service rates in that ball park do not give you access to Nexus phones.
I am typicallly around 700 MB of data and I don't hold back. Home, work, gym, hotels, restaurants... they all have wifi. I don't think I could use 10 GB of data in a month if I tried.
Im also on FI, I usually use at most ~800mb but more typically in the 500mb range. When Im at home Im on wifi, at work on wifi, and out it's hit or miss, hence the 500. End up with a 24-28$bill on average saving 240$/yr over tmobile. Throw in some extra 10$ here and there if you happen to go over 1gb and it's still cheaper
I set myself up for 2GB a month. (Score:4, Interesting)
I've passed it three time.
Two times an app that's supposed to download podcasts over WiFi only decided to use normal data. Another I needed to webcast an announcement for a political connection and it was better than the hotel WiFi.
In short - if the places I hung around (work) had better WiFi so that my automated downloader didn't hiccup and/or fail to download on a regular basis I would practically never exceed my bandwidth. The program itself seems to be pretty good about not doing it on mobile data, it's when I manually force it, it will use anything.
fi had been great. I'm rarely without a signal. During Hurricane Harvey Sprint and T-Mobile had great signals but zero backhaul. I was able to force it over to US Cellular (a carrier that doesn't really exist as an entity down here but still have coverage for their travelers) and even though the signal was weak I could let people know we were safe. What other carrier can you switch your carrier on when a local connection sucks?
