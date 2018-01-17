LAPD Is Not Using the Electric BMWs It Announced In 2016 (cbslocal.com) 58
mi shares a report from CBS Los Angeles: "In a 2016 well-choreographed press conference, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck got out of an electric BMW driven by Mayor Garcetti to tout the city's ambitious project [to provide electric cars for the department]," reports CBS Los Angeles. "The cost: $10.2 million, which includes charging stations." However, the cars have seen very little use. With the monthly lease payment of a little more than $418, one vehicle ends up costing taxpayers over $15 a mile to use. Some of the use they do get is improper too, alleges CBS Los Angeles, citing footage captured from several hidden cameras. "We followed someone after leaving the downtown police garage; they went to the drive-through at Yoshinoya," reports CBS. "On another day, someone drove from downtown LA to Loyola Marymount University in West LA, picked up someone who appeared to be a student, and went to lunch." The deputy chief is looking into what CBS found and says the cars are to be used for business only.
Did anyone think they'd be anything but taxpayer-funded toys for thugs?
The i3 does not give off the vibe that policemen want to be associated with, for sure.
But a Tesla would only be marginally better.
If they had some BMW i8 models, I'm sure they would have seen a lot more use. The lease would be much higher, but nothing is more expensive than something being paid for and not used.
You got the thugs, you choose and trained and allowed to write up imaginary policies (law enforcement policies are not law and should not be treated as such). Choose better people, train them properly a 2 year college degree, write laws to control them so they do not run around like freaks inventing their own policies, test for psychopathy and exclude in recruitment and existing and turn trigger happy law enforcer into peace keeping first responder in any and all emergencies and trained as such (fire, medical, societal and law, actual proper law training). Get rid of insane county based policing, huge waste of administrative costs, lack of uniform policing across the state hugely disadvantaging some citizens, poorly trained and often corrupt, turned into revenue streams preying on citizens.
In most sane countries, the proper response to non-active duty use of idle vehicles, as long as it was reasonable use, as long as the vehicle was not actively needed, as long as permission was sought and idle use was approved and knowledge of the vehicle location maintained should use be necessary (logically also involving the person in question), the job is tough and high stress, perks like this improve working conditions and make for better officers as long as it is not abused, as long as the public does not hate it's law enforcers who in turn hate the public.
Want even better officers, managed negative contact hours ie for each negative contact hour, arresting someone, active confrontational policing provided an hour of non-negative contact time, visiting works place and places or residence to establish working relationships with citizens, getting to know your police and your police getting to know you, supporting, managing and securing local public recreational facilities to promote healthy social use (yeah police should actively be trying to creating healthier more peaceful communities, through positive reinforcing actions).
You want a better society you have to make it, you can not buy, sell or trade it, that's a corrupt society and it eats itself rather than producing more for it's citizens.
Better police training won't fix the badlaws and the kangaroo courts.
Stop the freaking presses!
Yes, electric BMWs are a wasteful boondoggle, but using one to get lunch doesn't even cause the police abuse meter to twitch.
If it was NYPD in the 1970s, they'd be using the cars to pimp out their own hookers to drug dealers...
It does if it costs taxpayers $15/mile to operate.
It doesn't cost $15/mile to operate. The lease payment divided by the number of miles driven on average is $15/mile.
Exactly. By adding to the total distance, driving to lunch pushed down the average dollar per mile cost, and likely actually saved the taxpayers money.
These journalists should learn how to do basic math, and stop pestering the police.
Isn't this little government, or maybe middle government?
big government would be the feds. LAPD is city level.
And the LA population is 4 million, which puts it ahead of 24 States. Combine the city's budget with California's, on a per capita basis, and it wouldn't even break into the upper third of State budgets.
So, what?
That's from the battery. See what I did there?
Humans are wasteful, period. I can give private-sector horror-stories also (Intel for example). If we burn everything that's wasteful or mismanaged, civilization would be charcoal. It's the "rid-because-imperfect" fallacy.
By the same logic, we would dismantle Wells Fargo Bank entirely after they massively tacked on service charges without asking customer permission.
Mistakes get made. Confess, fix, learn, and move on.
The difference is when the government wastes money the taxpayers lose out. When the private sector wastes money the company goes out of business (or the government bails them out, but that's less than half the time).
No, because it's relative.
According to TFA, the Department's employees explained their reluctance to use the environment-friendly vehicles by their low mileage:
Strange — though low in comparison with a gasoline- or (especially) diesel-powered car, the distance seems quite sufficient for a city's police car. Do they really ever need to exceed 50 miles in a day?
Two hours at 25mph is a shift? (Score:4, Informative)
In an eight-shift, yes a cop will drive a lot more than 50 miles.
Just how big does his beat need to be for distances like that? Long like that and without stopping at the station — where he can switch to another, fully recharged, car?
Sure, if you are driving on a highway with low-to-moderate traffic, you can cover 50 miles in less than 1 hour, but that's not the typical use for police patrol car...
These vehicles had the range-extender engine (REx), so daily max range is about 150 - 200 miles (depending on the battery option).
Unless you drive it on the highway, then it's 50 miles.
https://newatlas.com/2017-bmw-... [newatlas.com]
At 80MPH on a Wyoming highway the battery was flat after 50 miles. The range extender is only 25kW, so top speed is limited to 75MPH on flat road with no head-wind. 100% to 0% in a little over half an hour of cruising.
I doubt it would last 10 minutes in a car chase. Probably overheat the battery or motor in 5.
At 80MPH on a Wyoming highway the battery was flat after 50 miles
That range is worrisome. Fortunately, it is also incorrect. Read that article again and you'll see its author drove 100 miles before needing the range extender (the first leg was 50 highway miles). That 100 mile range is about what I get in my (battery only) i3. Hot and cold weather reduce the distance the car will go, but the range extender on those LAPD i3s eliminates the risk of being stranded in urban areas since the gas tank can be refilled indefinitely (though with very poor performance).
These c
Do they really ever need to exceed 50 miles in a day?
I don't know. I wouldn't be shocked if they did that much in L.A. The thing is, I've heard it said that because police cars spend so much time idling while the officers are doing paperwork, sipping coffee, etc, cop car mechanics have instruments to tell them how long the engine has actually been running, rather than just looking at the odometer. I imagine an all-electric vehicle would get less overall wear and tear in this way, because the motor isn't doing anything when you're not moving?
I imagine an all-electric vehicle would get less overall wear and tear in this way, because the motor isn't doing anything when you're not moving?
It's enough to have an electric heat pump in a hybrid. It will auto stop-start and it doesn't need to idle to run the HVAC. Basically everything is going hybrid now, except pure sports cars. It's an option at the moment, but soon you won't be able to buy really anything without electrification.
looking at stats for patrol cars in Chicago and nearby (which have 2 or 3 operators per day), 120+ miles per day is normal
here it's Dunkin' Donuts where the cops get their donuts, there are SIX in my suburb alone. In the city limits of Chicago there are 166.
I doubt it would get 50 miles of involved in a car chase.
It would probably switch to limp-mode after 10 minutes with a hot battery. Like the old Tesla when they tried to send it around the Nurburgring
It also has a top speed of just 93MPH
Want to out-run a BMW i3? Put your foot down for more than 10 seconds. 20 if you have a slow car.
Yeah? Let's you outrun a Motorola
Let's see...
I doubt it would get 50 miles of involved in a car chase.
Don't forget horrific understeer and a suspension lacking the ability to keep the car's bicycle-width tires on the road. On the other hand, the last time I was there, LA freeway traffic moved at speeds closer to 9.3mph than 93. Moreover, I seems to me that you are missing the point if you think all police vehicles need to be chase cars, but then there must be some reason these cars are not being driven.
But it DOES get much more Smugness per mile.
the LAPD did this about a decade ago when they switched motorcycles from Harley Davidson to BMW. BMW insisted the sticker price was justified as it represented increased reliability and longevity. the LA Times however found in 2016 that BMW motorcycles actually required more frequent, and more expensive maintenance. But hey, if our local rich kids and celebrities can have BMW, then god damnit so can our cops.
>"one vehicle ends up costing taxpayers over $15 a mile to use."
What do they care? It is California. Money means nothing to them, which is why they have more debt than any other state and the worse credit rating of ANY state. But keep on pushing that "feel good" stuff... gotta spend, spend, spend, raise taxes to the highest in the nation and yet still spend, spend, spend some more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]