Twitter Asks For Help Fixing Its Toxicity Problem

Engadget: Twitter has come under a lot of fire in recent years for issues ranging from not doing enough to stop harassment on its platform to allowing foreign actors to sow political discord. In the past, the company has tweaked its tools, giving individuals more options when it comes to controlling what they're exposed to online, as well as updated its guidelines a handful of times. But today, Twitter announced it's trying out another route -- asking people outside of the company to propose ways that it can promote healthy, open and civil conversations online. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted today that the company isn't proud of how some have taken advantage of its service, specifically calling out troll armies, misinformation campaigns and bots. And he added that Twitter has been accused of apathy, censorship and political bias as it has attempted to fix its problems.

  • Ban Donald Trump (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And a huge share of the problem will go away.

    Also they should hire execution squads to deal with scammers and fraudsters. Oddly this also includes Donald Trump.

  • Twitter being accused of apathy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    asks the rest of us to solve their problems. Bravo.

  • That would solve the problem..

  • Yeah, good luck with that (Score:3)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Saturday March 03, 2018 @10:15PM (#56203737) Homepage
    You are talking about a platform which has a character limit and has many anonymous individuals and where people can post without thinking. Any one of those by itself can lead to problems. All three together? They all contribute in the same direction: emotion and insult over calm and careful discussion.

    • which has a character limit and has many anonymous individuals and where people can post without thinking.

      They should implement a monetary value to tweet that scales quickly by IP address or some other metric.

      Slashdot gave moderation power to everyone, but only in small quantities. It's worked rather well.

  • This time he will strike us all down for our impunity.

  • There are trolls, idiots (Score:3)

    by Bender Unit 22 ( 216955 ) on Saturday March 03, 2018 @10:25PM (#56203759) Journal

    And “toxic” to the left and right on many social media sites.
    Most social media suffers from that because the way they function are a popularity contest and you get more likes when being a cunt towards outside your group and being a decent human being.
    But Twitter’s format are even worse because it is best suited for short snarky comments.

  • specifically calling out troll armies, misinformation campaigns and bots.

    So basically, they're going after the Trump base.

  • Want to get rid of the toxicity? Start by firing Anita Sarkeesian from Google's so-called “Trust and Safety Council [battleswarmblog.com].” Twitter's politically unbalanced, SJW-inspired suspensions and shadowbans are destroying Twitter shareholder value.

    Clean your own house first. Then you can start worrying about the "toxicity" of others.

    (What, no story about the outage [battleswarmblog.com]?)

    • Find some pragmatism, fast.
      You are telling a criminal organization to clean its house.

      No, WE have to clean house. This corporate plutocracy is aiming to destroy our society completely, and they are not going to leave peacefully.
      Civil war is inevitable.

    • And that's exactly the problem right there. Politically driving assholes trying to use their positions of power to suppresses view points they don't like.

      After all, a clearly laid out TOS that get's evenly reinforced would solve 90% of your problems. But the moment when you begin to give an unaccoutable secretive group of enforces power over the rest of the platform you will eventually end up with some levels of abuse.

  • The peak outrage period from the Google censorship rampage has passed, it's finally safe to re-enable posting!

  • The leftists mostly have commented here as anonymous cowards while the more conservative replies are from logged in folks. Says a lot.

  • Just ban System of a Down from Twitter, all your Toxicity posts will go away!

    ... my hayday was the 90s, I'm lost on this shit.

  • The polite folks at Slashdot... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe they can try to be more like Slashdot where the comments are always civil. : p

  • 'Toxicity', 'Problematic'... these are code words for feeling-hurting speech. They're asking how they can have a kumbaya and a feeling-fest? Well, obviously, make it non-anonymous first. Then make people have to verify their identity to join and post, then finally make them show their democratic voting card. Oh, wait, if you make people actually verify themselves on Twitter, that would wipe out 70% of the accounts and expose the over-inflated user counts that Twitter boasts to it's investors. You can't
  • There are times in which hate speech is called for such as when an administration is corrupt and filled with criminal activities that approach a charge of treason. What amounts to a call for patriots to be active in driving out such an administration may seem like vile hate speech to others. Yet the last thing we would want is to have the public not contacting each other and help to wind ways to force such people out of office. Look at the hate speech that was used in the denial of Obama being born i

