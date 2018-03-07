Google Launches First Android P Developer Preview (venturebeat.com) 19
Google today launched the first Android P developer preview, available for download now at developer.android.com. From a report: The preview includes an updated SDK with system images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and the official Android Emulator. Unlike last year, there is no emulator for testing Android Wear on Android P.
[...] Today's preview includes the following new APIs and features (but you can expect much more; this is just the first preview, after all): Display cutout support; HDR VP9 Video, HEIF image compression, and Media APIs; HEIF (heic) images encoding has been added to the platform; multi-camera API; ImageDecoder for bitmaps and drawables; Improved messaging notifications; Data cost sensitivity in JobScheduler; indoor positioning with Wi-Fi RTT: Platform support for the IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol -- also known as WiFi Round-Trip-Time (RTT) -- lets you take advantage of indoor positioning in your apps. Other features and their descriptions are listed here.
[...] Today's preview includes the following new APIs and features (but you can expect much more; this is just the first preview, after all): Display cutout support; HDR VP9 Video, HEIF image compression, and Media APIs; HEIF (heic) images encoding has been added to the platform; multi-camera API; ImageDecoder for bitmaps and drawables; Improved messaging notifications; Data cost sensitivity in JobScheduler; indoor positioning with Wi-Fi RTT: Platform support for the IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol -- also known as WiFi Round-Trip-Time (RTT) -- lets you take advantage of indoor positioning in your apps. Other features and their descriptions are listed here.
Wonder if it has a Yellow theme (Score:3)
and if the follow up will be Android PP
P E O N (Score:2)
Maybe P will fix the problems with O and N. If it's ever released for any of my devices that are more than 1 year old.
P is for Popsicle? (Score:2)
Have they said what the code name will be yet? I would think Popsicle would be the obvious choice.
Re: (Score:2)
What makes Popsicle such an "obvious choice," especially considering it's a trademark? If they want to deal with getting trademark permissions (as they've done on some past occasions), then Pez, or Pixy-stix, or Pop Rocks, or
Oh for the day. (Score:2)
Where Apps can be downloaded and Rendered on the fly, using some sort of interpreted language, that is platform independent, with open specifications.
Where development can happen on any PC, and testing is primary about testing it on the given screen sizes.
Nexus 6P??? No??? Damn! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, according to Google [google.com], November 2017 was the last date for guaranteed Android version updates for the Nexus 6P. Security updates are guaranteed to November 2018. Support (phone and online) is guaranteed until November 2018 also.
Note that Google may, at their leisure offer updates beyond that, but there are no guarantees.
(The support dates are under "When you'll get Android updates")
Good news is that Pixel phones and before are only guaranteed for 2 years of Android updates and 3 for security, Pixel 2 ph
When will I be able to schedule a future alarm? (Score:2)
It saddens me that Android, with its very advanced features, still doesn't have a straight forward way of letting users schedule an alarm for a future date as an inbuilt capability by default. This is a killer feature for me. I know I am not alone.
Re: (Score:2)
"reminder" seems to be a fairly straightforward command that can either be typed or said.
Comparing Google vs Apple styles (Score:3)
I'm a huge Apple fan, have been all my computing life. But I think it instructional for developers (and consumers and fans!) to compare Google's communication style regarding new operating system features and Apple's, cough cough, "communication" style. Google is clear, outlines what features they've added and want to add, and their intent on development track. Apple... well...you get WWDC, and they show stuff, and they'll talk about some stuff, maybe. And maybe what they show and talk about ships, but good luck on getting more information about what is going on if it doesn't ship when planned. And even after that, don't plan on getting adequate, clear documentation; the best resource is the developer forums or Stack Exchange where you will get more (empirical) info from other developers than you do from Apple.
This is NOT how I thought things would go. [Luke was right. (Tell your sister, he was right.)]
Apple users, consumers, developers: we shouldn't stand for it. There –is– a better way. And Google shows it. Apple can pay lip service to the "evil" of Google, but at the end of the dev cycle, that's really all it is. And Apple can utter profundities about secrecy and the delight of surprise, but honestly it's all just nonsense after the "reveal". Apple...Tim Cook...up your game... it is beyond time to stop acting like it is 1997, or 2007.
Apple docs are really good (Score:2)
And even after that, don't plan on getting adequate, clear documentation
I'm not sure what your complaint about the Apple documentation is exactly but it's really good. The one area I think Apple could do better with is sample projects, which they do not always have for new or updated frameworks.
Also the WWDC sessions do a really good job of presenting how new features work and how you are supposed to develop for them.
It's true Apple is not necessarily as clear about where they are going, but they are very
Android P is on the way (Score:2)
And Motorola still hasn't finished their rollout of Android O to Moto X4's