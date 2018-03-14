Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Bitcoin Businesses The Almighty Buck

Google Will Ban All Cryptocurrency-related Advertising (cnbc.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Google is cracking down on cryptocurrency-related advertising. From a report: The company is updating its financial services-related ad policies to ban any advertising about cryptocurrency-related content, including initial coin offerings (ICOs), wallets, and trading advice, Google's director of sustainable ads, Scott Spencer, told CNBC. That means that even companies with legitimate cryptocurrency offerings won't be allowed to serve ads through any of Google's ad products, which place advertising on its own sites as well as third-party websites. This update will go into effect in June 2018, according to a company post. "We don't have a crystal ball to know where the future is going to go with cryptocurrencies, but we've seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm that it's an area that we want to approach with extreme caution," Scott said.

Google Will Ban All Cryptocurrency-related Advertising More | Reply

Google Will Ban All Cryptocurrency-related Advertising

Comments Filter:

  • Let Google tell us about the other side too... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @10:15AM (#56258777)

    "... but we've seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm that it's an area that we want to approach with extreme caution,

    I would like Google to tell us whether they have seen any customer benefit at all.

    Or Slashdotters can tell us: Anyone know of any benefit related to cryptocurrencies?

    • I would like Google to tell us whether they have seen any customer benefit at all.

      Beat that title:

      "Google's director of sustainable ads"

      I'm guessing that title gets him to the front of the line at restaurant queues in Silicon Valley:

      "I'm sorry, Madonna, but we have to serve the VIP Director of Sustainable Ads first."

      Actually, I would rather have a beer with Google's Director of Unsustainable Ads. He's probably more amusing and more fun at parties.

      • Actually, I would rather have a beer with Google's Director of Unsustainable Ads. He's probably more amusing and more fun at parties.

        May I suggest Google's former Director of Search Quality? who else could give the Job Title of "porn cookie guy"....

    • Anyone know of any benefit related to cryptocurrencies?

      I can get a project funded without having PayPal/Visa/Mastcard/etc hold my funds "because reason".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      There's always somebody at the top of each pyramid scheme. Plenty of benefits there.

    • I personally don't recall having seen any ads for Cryptocurrency, but there again I don't pay attention to ads. When an app on my phone plays a video I always turn my phone away from my face to not watch it... I'd rather watch a wall.

      That said, don't see the harm in ads for Cryptocurrency. One's that mine from the ad... now those are bad.

  • Seriously, can they please just be a carrier of information again rather than policing the entire web already. YouTube already requires you have a childrenâ(TM)s show or you get demonetized, now they decide what is risky for you. They need to stop assuming everyone online has an IQ of 5 and let people think for themselves.

    • Nah its not even that misguidedly altruistic. Simply put it competes with google pay.

      Next they will ban paypal and visa

      • Two things. Government is nagging at them behind the scenes through unofficial channels AND it is a great opportunity in the midst of that to eliminate the competition.

    • Fahrenheit 0b111000011 (Score:4, Insightful)

      by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @10:36AM (#56258895)

      Sanitizing content is the digital equivalent of burning books.

      • It's about ads, not content. That's the difference.

        No one wants books to be burnt or otherwise destroyed, as you never know if you may need it and want to get your hands on it.

        Ads on the other hands... like garbage, that should be burnt. And if I have it thrown at me against my will, it better should be sanitized.

        • So an article about an ICO might be shown, but an 'ad' for the ICO not?

          Really. This is stupid. Can Google please stop censoring the Internet, or offer a reasonable explanation why ICO ads aren't allowed? Like SEC violations?

          As if Kickstarter hasn't actually been used for what, in every so slightly different form, would be an improper public offering.

        • Oh, and while I'm ranting, the radio ads hear for refi offers that includes, among other reasons you might want to 'cash out' on your home's equity, 'cash in on the Bitcoin slump'.

          This is nearly criminal. Nearly.

  • Prediction (Score:5, Funny)

    by Teppy ( 105859 ) on Wednesday March 14, 2018 @10:35AM (#56258883) Homepage
    I take this to mean that Google will release their own cryptocurrency in about 6 months.

    • Exactly.

      Sir, that will cost you 5 Googs. Sorry we don't advertise for the competition, I mean the bad cryptocurrency. You can trust Google...

  • Where does it stop and what is he limiting criteria to stop it?
  • They didn't say they were going to ban or filter searches for info on cryptocurrencies. They just don't want it in the ad network. I don't really see the problem here. The ad network is there business and they need to adjust to what they see is good for business.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Thank heaven for startups; without them we'd never have any advances." -- Seymour Cray

Close