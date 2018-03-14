Google Will Ban All Cryptocurrency-related Advertising (cnbc.com) 28
Google is cracking down on cryptocurrency-related advertising. From a report: The company is updating its financial services-related ad policies to ban any advertising about cryptocurrency-related content, including initial coin offerings (ICOs), wallets, and trading advice, Google's director of sustainable ads, Scott Spencer, told CNBC. That means that even companies with legitimate cryptocurrency offerings won't be allowed to serve ads through any of Google's ad products, which place advertising on its own sites as well as third-party websites. This update will go into effect in June 2018, according to a company post. "We don't have a crystal ball to know where the future is going to go with cryptocurrencies, but we've seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm that it's an area that we want to approach with extreme caution," Scott said.
They are probably acting on behalf of the US government. This sounds really weasel-like. If they were serious about consumer harm there should be an announcement like this twice a day. Most scams don't get any attention.
Let Google tell us about the other side too... (Score:4, Insightful)
"... but we've seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm that it's an area that we want to approach with extreme caution,
I would like Google to tell us whether they have seen any customer benefit at all.
Or Slashdotters can tell us: Anyone know of any benefit related to cryptocurrencies?
I would like Google to tell us whether they have seen any customer benefit at all.
Beat that title:
"Google's director of sustainable ads"
I'm guessing that title gets him to the front of the line at restaurant queues in Silicon Valley:
"I'm sorry, Madonna, but we have to serve the VIP Director of Sustainable Ads first."
Actually, I would rather have a beer with Google's Director of Unsustainable Ads. He's probably more amusing and more fun at parties.
Actually, I would rather have a beer with Google's Director of Unsustainable Ads. He's probably more amusing and more fun at parties.
May I suggest Google's former Director of Search Quality? who else could give the Job Title of "porn cookie guy"....
I can get a project funded without having PayPal/Visa/Mastcard/etc hold my funds "because reason".
There's always somebody at the top of each pyramid scheme. Plenty of benefits there.
I personally don't recall having seen any ads for Cryptocurrency, but there again I don't pay attention to ads. When an app on my phone plays a video I always turn my phone away from my face to not watch it... I'd rather watch a wall.
That said, don't see the harm in ads for Cryptocurrency. One's that mine from the ad... now those are bad.
Team Google World Police (Score:2)
Google pay anti-trust lawsuit. (Score:2)
Nah its not even that misguidedly altruistic. Simply put it competes with google pay.
Next they will ban paypal and visa
Two things. Government is nagging at them behind the scenes through unofficial channels AND it is a great opportunity in the midst of that to eliminate the competition.
Fahrenheit 0b111000011 (Score:4, Insightful)
Sanitizing content is the digital equivalent of burning books.
It's about ads, not content. That's the difference.
No one wants books to be burnt or otherwise destroyed, as you never know if you may need it and want to get your hands on it.
Ads on the other hands... like garbage, that should be burnt. And if I have it thrown at me against my will, it better should be sanitized.
So an article about an ICO might be shown, but an 'ad' for the ICO not?
Really. This is stupid. Can Google please stop censoring the Internet, or offer a reasonable explanation why ICO ads aren't allowed? Like SEC violations?
As if Kickstarter hasn't actually been used for what, in every so slightly different form, would be an improper public offering.
Oh, and while I'm ranting, the radio ads hear for refi offers that includes, among other reasons you might want to 'cash out' on your home's equity, 'cash in on the Bitcoin slump'.
This is nearly criminal. Nearly.
Prediction (Score:5, Funny)
Exactly.
Sir, that will cost you 5 Googs. Sorry we don't advertise for the competition, I mean the bad cryptocurrency. You can trust Google...
This is bad (Score:2)
