Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Internet Communications Network

Bali Plans To Switch Off Internet Services For 24 Hours For New Year 'Quiet Reflection' (theguardian.com) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the red-light-green-light dept.
Internet service providers in Bali will be switching off mobile services this weekend for 24 hours to mark the Indonesian island's annual day of silence. "Nyepi, or New Year according to the ancient Balinese calendar, is a sacred day of reflection on the Hindu-majority island," reports The Guardian. "Even the international airport shuts down." From the report: This year authorities have called on telecommunications companies to unplug -- a request Bali says firms have promised to honor. "It was agreed that internet on mobile phones will be cut. All operators have agreed," Nyoman Sujaya, from the Bali communications ministry, told tirto.id. The plan, based on an appeal put forward by Balinese civil and religious groups, was announced following a meeting at the ministry in Jakarta. This is the first time internet services will be shut down in Bali for Nyepi, after the same request was denied last year. However, wifi connection will still be available at hotels and for strategic services such as security, aviation, hospitals and disaster agencies. Phone and SMS services will be operational, but the Indonesian Internet Service Provider Association is reviewing whether wifi at private residences will be temporarily cut.

Bali Plans To Switch Off Internet Services For 24 Hours For New Year 'Quiet Reflection' More | Reply

Bali Plans To Switch Off Internet Services For 24 Hours For New Year 'Quiet Reflection'

Comments Filter:

  • A quiet reflection, indeed. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "How the fuck do I get out of Bali?", the bored citizen wondered quietly to himself.

  • So when their Internet comes back up... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Digital Avatar ( 752673 ) on Thursday March 15, 2018 @09:39PM (#56267395) Journal

    ...we should all don our costumes and pretend they've returned to The Planet of the Apes.

  • are they going to send people to tell residents to unplug their routers?

  • VoIP (Score:3)

    by nateman1352 ( 971364 ) on Thursday March 15, 2018 @09:49PM (#56267421)
    So what happens when someone who is using VoIP telephone service attempts to contact emergency medical, fire, or police services? Your SOL that day I guess? This is the problem with trying to legislate morality.

    • You'll be in quiet reflection FOREVER.

    • God will save them. Or natural selection will intervene, anyway. (They're the same thing right?)

    • So what happens when someone who is using VoIP telephone service attempts to contact emergency medical, fire, or police services? Your SOL that day I guess? This is the problem with trying to legislate morality.

      During nyepi, residents are asked to stay at home and not to go out, and most Indonesian home have PSTN line

    • VOIP will still work, what is your problem?
      Do you think they pull of the power from all internet infrastructure?

  • The blackout of 2003 was good for people socializing. This will be too.

  • I was surprised at first but then i read the article. I thought it was going to be expensive until a saw that it won't effect folks who are living in hotels and such. So with that said, it's not that important to me. I'm not being crass, just thoughtful.

  • This is what would happen if we had an internet kill switch in the US.
    Except substitute "quiet reflection" with "pray to Jesus in the way my particular denomination does".

  • Note how they point out that emergency services personnel, security, hospitals, etc will still have internet? It's only the plebes, lets hope it's not the beginning.
  • Why don't they just cut all electricity, plumbing, and all other services so people are sure to reflect on the simple joy of life?

  • There. Plain and simple. While Nyepi [wikipedia.org]:

    Observed from 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, Nyepi is a day reserved for self-reflection, and as such, anything that might interfere with that purpose is restricted. The main restrictions are no lighting fires (and lights must be kept low); no working; no entertainment or pleasure; no traveling; and, for some, no talking or eating at all. The effect of these prohibitions is that Bali's usually bustling streets and roads are empty, there is little or no noise from TVs and radios, and few signs of activity are seen even inside homes.

    sounds good (we could have more of that, people tend to be noisy & stir things up wherever they go), the line following above quote already spoils it:

    The only people to be seen outdoors are the Pecalang, traditional security men who patrol the streets to ensure the prohibitions are being followed.

    To avoid confusion: I have no problem with religion in general. At all. But too much trouble in this world starts when [population group A] wants to enforce their world views on [population group B]. Above example seems pretty harmless, but the principle still holds. For that reason I hate it whenever this happens.

  • Theocracy (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday March 15, 2018 @10:29PM (#56267555)
    I'm sure the government asked a business to shut down service and everybody there was just like "Hey, that's a great idea".

    Seriously, does anyone else find this disturbing as hell? If you want to shut off your internet for a day go right ahead. Unplug your router. But having the government force the issue is frightening. Especially with the religious overtones. It doesn't help that I've been reading stories of Hindi nationalists out of India, but to be fair I've got no idea if that sort of nationalism exists in Indonesia.

  • There is an offline paradise
     
    Happy New Day of silence )

  • They could have been Jewish [wikipedia.org].

Slashdot Top Deals

After a number of decimal places, nobody gives a damn.

Close