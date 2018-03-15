Bali Plans To Switch Off Internet Services For 24 Hours For New Year 'Quiet Reflection' (theguardian.com) 42
Internet service providers in Bali will be switching off mobile services this weekend for 24 hours to mark the Indonesian island's annual day of silence. "Nyepi, or New Year according to the ancient Balinese calendar, is a sacred day of reflection on the Hindu-majority island," reports The Guardian. "Even the international airport shuts down." From the report: This year authorities have called on telecommunications companies to unplug -- a request Bali says firms have promised to honor. "It was agreed that internet on mobile phones will be cut. All operators have agreed," Nyoman Sujaya, from the Bali communications ministry, told tirto.id. The plan, based on an appeal put forward by Balinese civil and religious groups, was announced following a meeting at the ministry in Jakarta. This is the first time internet services will be shut down in Bali for Nyepi, after the same request was denied last year. However, wifi connection will still be available at hotels and for strategic services such as security, aviation, hospitals and disaster agencies. Phone and SMS services will be operational, but the Indonesian Internet Service Provider Association is reviewing whether wifi at private residences will be temporarily cut.
"How the fuck do I get out of Bali?", the bored citizen wondered quietly to himself.
...we should all don our costumes and pretend they've returned to The Planet of the Apes.
A week without online shopping would probably save tens of thousands of small businesses for a year. Especially if that week was the one after Thanksgiving.
like say, a terror attack, no one will know until the day after, because there wouldn't be internet access to report it.
So, you belive the “news” you read on Facebook then?
Bali actually had a few terror attacks 15 - 20 years ago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Why is it extremely important for people not directly affected to immediately know when there has been a terror attack?
Yes, in the days before the Internet, no one was able to find out what was happening in the world. People in the United States didn't know there had been a second World War until 1971, and they only found out through word of mouth.
I remember the early 1980s when the results of the Super Bowl had to be spread by town criers.
How do you cut residential wifi? (Score:2)
VoIP (Score:3)
You'll be in quiet reflection FOREVER.
So what happens when someone who is using VoIP telephone service attempts to contact emergency medical, fire, or police services? Your SOL that day I guess? This is the problem with trying to legislate morality.
During nyepi, residents are asked to stay at home and not to go out, and most Indonesian home have PSTN line
VOIP will still work, what is your problem?
Do you think they pull of the power from all internet infrastructure?
The blackout of 2003 was a good thing (Score:1)
The blackout of 2003 was good for people socializing. This will be too.
I was surprised at first but then... (Score:2)
I was surprised at first but then i read the article. I thought it was going to be expensive until a saw that it won't effect folks who are living in hotels and such. So with that said, it's not that important to me. I'm not being crass, just thoughtful.
I predict there will be lots of Bali teenagers in quiet reflection in the immediate vicinity of these hotels.
Internet kill switch (Score:2)
This is what would happen if we had an internet kill switch in the US.
Except substitute "quiet reflection" with "pray to Jesus in the way my particular denomination does".
Don't know? Back to fifth grade civics for you.
Ahh I remember fifth grade, that was when my public middle school set up a few minutes of prayer every morning lead by the vice vice principals.
Only the plebes (Score:2)
not enough! (Score:2)
Tyranny of the majority (Score:1)
There. Plain and simple. While Nyepi [wikipedia.org]:
Observed from 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, Nyepi is a day reserved for self-reflection, and as such, anything that might interfere with that purpose is restricted. The main restrictions are no lighting fires (and lights must be kept low); no working; no entertainment or pleasure; no traveling; and, for some, no talking or eating at all. The effect of these prohibitions is that Bali's usually bustling streets and roads are empty, there is little or no noise from TVs and radios, and few signs of activity are seen even inside homes.
sounds good (we could have more of that, people tend to be noisy & stir things up wherever they go), the line following above quote already spoils it:
The only people to be seen outdoors are the Pecalang, traditional security men who patrol the streets to ensure the prohibitions are being followed.
To avoid confusion: I have no problem with religion in general. At all. But too much trouble in this world starts when [population group A] wants to enforce their world views on [population group B]. Above example seems pretty harmless, but the principle still holds. For that reason I hate it whenever this happens.
Sorry messed up the numbers a bit there. Might be closer to ~700k non-Hindus in Bali...
Theocracy (Score:3)
Seriously, does anyone else find this disturbing as hell? If you want to shut off your internet for a day go right ahead. Unplug your router. But having the government force the issue is frightening. Especially with the religious overtones. It doesn't help that I've been reading stories of Hindi nationalists out of India, but to be fair I've got no idea if that sort of nationalism exists in Indonesia.
Somewhere, some day...Bali Hi (Score:2)
There is an offline paradise
Happy New Day of silence )
It could be worse (Score:2)
They could have been Jewish [wikipedia.org].