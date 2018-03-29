Tesla Issues Its Largest Recall Ever Voluntarily Over Faulty Model S Steering (theverge.com) 17
Tesla announced today that it is recalling 123,000 Model S vehicles around the world over a power steering issue. The company said via an email that it was a proactive move and none of the company's other vehicles are affected. The Verge reports: The automaker said 123,000 Model S vehicles built before April 2016 were affected. No injuries or crashes have been reported in connection with the problem. In the email, Tesla said it had, "observed excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts," but that the problem was most prevalent in colder climates where road salt is used. "If the bolts fail, the driver is still able to steer the car, but increased force is required due to loss or reduction of power assist," Tesla wrote in the email to customers. "This primarily makes the car harder to drive at low speeds and for parallel parking, but does not materially affect control at high speed, where only small steering wheel force is needed." Tesla said owners do not need to stop driving their cars if they haven't experienced any problems. The company said it would inform Model S owners when a retrofit, which is estimated to take an hour to install, is ready in their area.
Re: Credit (Score:1)
Everybody's stock is falling after Trump thought tariffs would be a brilliant idea. By the way, slashdot mods who downmod me every time I describe how tariffs are a terrible idea...I told you so.
Re: (Score:2)
100% of Tesla's recalls have been voluntary and arisen from internal rather than NHTSA investigations, which is not normal for "plenty of auto makers". Also, see this [slashdot.org].
Some important information was also left out of this summary.
1) The corrosion-prone bolts are not in a component made by Tesla. It's made by Bosch.
2) Because the fault is Bosch's, Bosch has to cover the cost of the replacement.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Impressed (Score:2)
I'm actually impressed. While I will never own a Tesla, unfortunately, because I won't own a car where the manufacturer can issue over-the-air updates that I cannot control and which materially affect the performance of the vehicle, this is actually perhaps the most responsible way I've seen a recall handled. In most cases, recalls are forced by the NHTSA. For the most part, auto manufacturers don't wait until the NHTSA actually orders a recall, but generally the writing is on the wall that they need to
Re: (Score:2)
Par for the course. With the Model X rear seat recall, for example, not only wasn't it not on the NHTSA's radar, but there hadn't even been a user complaint. Same with the Model S seatbelt pretensioner - no customer reports, no injuries..
Re: (Score:2)
You should buy a new car soon, then, because I suspect that in 5-10 years time, all cars will do OTA updates.
You'll have to ask the company that made the part: (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
BOSCH isn't even mentioned in the article. This is a mechanical problem because someone bought cheap shit from China.
Rampant histeria will now ensue (Score:2)
There are a lot of businesses that would like to see Tesla fail. There is an entire country's worth of short-sellers who need to get Tesla down below their expected price. There are all of the auto manufacturers who failed to make good electric cars for us even when they certainly knew how. There are the oil companies and everyone who services them. There is every existing auto dealer. There are companies that make parts that aren't in Teslas. The list goes on.
So, you will now see the same crazyness as the
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody else can compete because people treat Elon like a cult leader. He can do no wrong.