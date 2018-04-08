Facebook Donated To 46 of 55 Members On Committee That Will Question Zuckerberg (usatoday.com) 28
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be questioned about user privacy protections next week by members of the House and Senate committees, but as USA Today notes, many of these members were also "some of the biggest recipients of campaign contributions from Facebook employees directly and the political action committee funded by employees." An anonymous reader shares the report: The congressional panel that got the most Facebook contributions is the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which announced Wednesday morning it would question Zuckerberg on April 11. Members of the committee, whose jurisdiction gives it regulatory power over Internet companies, received nearly $381,000 in contributions tied to Facebook since 2007, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The center is a non-partisan, non-profit group that compiles and analyzes disclosures made to the Federal Election Commission.
The second-highest total, $369,000, went to members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, which announced later that it would have a joint hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee to question Zuckerberg on Tuesday. Judiciary Committee members have received $235,000 in Facebook contributions. On the House committee, Republicans got roughly twice as much as Democrats, counter to the broader trend in Facebook campaign gifts. Of the $7 million in contributions to all federal candidates tied to the Menlo Park, Calif.-based social network, Democrats got 65% to Republicans' 33%. Of the 55 members on the Energy and Commerce Committee this year, all but nine have received Facebook contributions in the past decade. The average Republican got $6,800, while the average Democrat got $6,750.
The english language is not capable of conveying the required amount of cynicism and sarcasm to answer this question.
I agree. This is so f***** up it is staggering. And in plain sight, no less.
These stories should be burned out of the internet, and the writers as well as submitters hauled out into the streets and beaten with rubber hoses.
"they donated to someone's campaign, so OBVIOUSLY they're going to get better treatment!" is disingenuous at best, and batshit crazy at worst.
Maybe disingenuous from oversimplification but certainly not crazy by any stretch of the imagination. That's literally what campaign donation is about, preferential treatment in some way, otherwise what would be the point of donating?
You should start taking your meds again. You are batshit crazy and completely disconnected from society.
Smart Move (Score:2)
Donations? (Score:5, Insightful)
A few decades ago, this used to be called corruption.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
In most other civilised countries, it is STILL called corruption today.
Any member who had received any "donation" should withdraw from the committee due to conflict of interest. The fact that none did is a testament to how corrupt America is.
Re: (Score:2)
It still is called corruption by anybody that understands how societies work. It is the cancer that corrodes a society.
Corruption like this kills a society (Score:2)
Corruption removes control mechanisms and allows unchecked and unrestricted use of power. This allows those without morals and without loyalty to their society (current case is a nice example) to eventually take over most of the running of society, and, since they have no stake in it, its destruction.