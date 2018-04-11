Google's Phone App Is Getting the Power To Send Spam Calls Straight To Voicemail (9to5google.com) 18
According to 9to5Google, Google's dialer app for Pixel, Nexus, and Android One devices is being upgraded with the ability to send spam calls straight to voicemail. "In 2016, the app began alerting users to potential spam callers by flashing the incoming call screen bright red, with another 'Suspected spam caller' alert just underneath the phone number," reports 9to5Google. The new spam filtering feature goes a step further. From the report: [U]sers will not receive a missed call or voicemail notification, though filtered calls will appear in call history and any voicemails left will still show up in that respective tab. This feature is rolling out worldwide over the next few weeks, but those who join the new beta will have initial access to it. Like its other programs, Google notes that the test allows you to use experimental features before they're released. Google warns that features will still be in-development, might be unstable, and have "a few problems." Meanwhile, users will have the ability to submit in-app feedback throughout the process. Head to the Google Play listing for the Phone app and scroll down to "Become a tester" in order to join.
NO!!! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't want them to go to voicemail at all. Let them listen to 4 rings and then hang up on them.
Re:NO!!! (Score:4, Funny)
connect the two calls together and let them tell each other about the virus that has been detected, or overdue tax bill, or grand child in jail...
Re: (Score:1)
Not Compatible (Score:2)
Too bad the app isn't compatible with many Android phones. I know it's asking a lot to support obscure phones like the Samsung Galaxy series, but it would be nice.
NO Voicemail (Score:3)
Why would I want it to go to voicemail?????? What a pain in the a**. I get a repeating alert that I have new voicemail or a missed call, then I have to open that app, and deal with finding it and deleting it. GIVE US CONTROL, let us choose to send it to an anti-spam announcement-only message or something! More control is better. I would even like an option to have it send calls and texts from unknown sources (those not in my contacts) to an announce-only (or autoreply text) for unknown numbers (those not in my contacts).
Re: NO Voicemail (Score:3)
I would love for it to go to a special gate where I could specify questions like âoeplease type the name of the personâ(TM)s daughterâ(TM)s name.â or âoeplease type the company of the person you are trying to reachâ. Most people should be able to come up with a question or two that legitimate callers would be able to answer.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. There are a zillion possible useful tools and ways to deal with spam calls and texts.... none of them include just dumping spam calls into voicemail and doing nothing for texts.
I already do that (sort of) (Score:1)
My default ring tone a few seconds of silence. Everyone on my contact list gets a custom ring tone. If I don't have the number on my contacts I don't hear it.
Already got that on my Samsung S8 (Score:1)
That came built-in with my Samsung S8. Spam calls are announced with a pink background, non-spam calls are announced with a black background.
Unfortunately, it's impossible to simply block spam calls; they go to voicemail. So several times each day I get a bunch of voicemails... "Press 1 to connect with a live local Google search expert" and so forth.
A simple hang-up when an incoming call is on my block list or the spam list would be far less annoying.