Ford To Stop Selling Every Car In North America But the Mustang, Focus Active (techcrunch.com) 41
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Ford today announced it will phase out most cars it sells in North America. According to its latest financial release, the auto giant "will transition to two vehicles" -- the Mustang and an unannounced vehicle, the Focus Active, being the only traditional cars it sells in the region. Ford sees 90 percent of its North America portfolio in trucks, utilities and commercial vehicles. Citing a reduction in consumer demand and product profitability, Ford is in turn not investing in the next generation of sedans. The Taurus is no more. The press release also talks about a new type of vehicle, though it sounds like a crossover. This so-called white space vehicle will "combine the best attributes of cars and utilities, such as higher ride height, space and versatility." Currently, Ford sells six sedans and coupes in North America: the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, C-Max, Mustang and Taurus. This lineup hits multiple segments, from the compact Fiesta to the mid-size Focus, C-Max and Fusion to the full-size Taurus. The Mustang stands alone as the lone coupe.
Long and low hoods might look nice, but they're dangerous. The Jaguar E-Type and third generation Corvettes are incredible looking, but they're relics from a time when we didn't care about safety. The efficiency trade-off is worth it.
That would not be because they are low, but because they are long.
Raises hand: I don't care about safety, not if it means I have to drive some econobox.
Do you mean the new F-type? The new Vettes? Just don't walk in front of them. Of course the hoods shouldn't be stupidly extended, like some 70s mustang. But you have to have room for a V8. Should anyhow...English sewing machine motors.
> English sewing machine motors.
Completely off topic, but my boss's new Harley Sportster sounds like a huge angry sewing machine when he revs it. I made him so paranoid after saying that that he went back to the dealer to drive a used one to compare the sound.
If US consumer tastes change (as they always do) Ford is toast.
Tesla can't make enough sedans and not affordably enough
A high ride is a good thing? (Score:2)
I love my antiquated '94 Corolla wagon, not that it's a great car or anything (although it is), but largely because it's got a low and wide profile. Makes it fun to negotiate a curve. Who wants to drive around in a high box?
I love my antiquated '94 Corolla wagon, not that it's a great car or anything (although it is), but largely because it's got a low and wide profile. Makes it fun to negotiate a curve. Who wants to drive around in a high box?
The floorpan on most of these crossovers is only an inch or two higher than the cars they're based on. The suspension is dramatically more advanced than your '94 Corolla Wagon, or even a car from '94 that actually handles like something other than a moldy dog turd. Basically any modern crossover will run rings around your wagon in the twisties.
Yeh my Mazda CX5 handles very well indeed, and the turbo diesel is both more powerfull and economical than a corolla.
Which helps because the engine has to work less hard against the wind. My 1994 Corolla just keeps going even though for many of those years I worked less than half a mile from Microsoft so the vast majority of time my engine didn't even get up to the correct operating temperature. I think it's been three years since I drove above 40 MPH. It also doesn't help since I only change the oil every three years since I only put about 500 miles a year on my car. With all of the problems my friends have with new
Ford stops selling vehicles that consume less gas in line with new mobility taxes so only the rich can travel. Affordable vehicles wreaked havoc when the peasant population was able to leave areas with shitty abusive systems in place.
Funny that they're discontinuing all the fuel efficient models just as the many-years-long slump in oil prices is ending. I guess they can only think about what they should have done in the past, not plan for the future.
Maybe they should try calling it the "Osbourne 2". I guess it's not the same, presumably their trucks can keep them afloat as their car sales die until the new model is really out.
Margins are low, gas is cheap. Let's cut the lower profit cars.
Fast forward several years in the future when gas prices go up and SUV sales crater... "Oh no, we have no car production to fall back on for profits".
Sure, cut the unprofitable small cars that aren't all that popular in the US, but at least leave the Fusion around... it's not a poor seller. Tesla would kill to be able to produce and sell as many Model 3's in a year that Ford does with its Fusion.
Several years? OPEC just decided they're going up now/2019.
Ford currently sells five models of sedans: Taurus, Focus RS, Fiesta, Mustang, and Focus Active. They're phasing out the first three models over the next few years, to be replaced with all new electric and hybrid models. Still spending a bit to keep the other two in production for the foreseeable future though.