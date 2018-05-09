Google Maps Is Getting AR Directions, Recommendation Features (theverge.com) 2
Google Maps is getting a new augmented reality Street View mode to help you follow directions in real time, along with personalized recommendations to help you discover places in your neighborhood. The Verge reports: The new AR features combine Google's existing Street View and Maps data with a live feed from your phone's camera to overlay walking directions on top of the real world and help you figure out which way you need to go. In addition to directions, the new AR mode can help identify nearby places, too, and Google is even testing adding a helpful augmented reality animal guide to lead you along the way.
Maps is also getting a new tab called "For You" that will feature recommendations specifically tailored to you. Google is using a new "match number" system, which will generate a personal score on how much it thinks you'll like the recommendation based on your past likes and reviews, as well as your saved food preferences. Google is also adding more social features to Maps, making it possible to share multiple places to friends with a single action, and vote on them together in real time to decide where to go without having to leave the app. The AR directions feature has no release date, but the new social and recommendations features will be coming to both Android and iOS later this summer.
Maps is also getting a new tab called "For You" that will feature recommendations specifically tailored to you. Google is using a new "match number" system, which will generate a personal score on how much it thinks you'll like the recommendation based on your past likes and reviews, as well as your saved food preferences. Google is also adding more social features to Maps, making it possible to share multiple places to friends with a single action, and vote on them together in real time to decide where to go without having to leave the app. The AR directions feature has no release date, but the new social and recommendations features will be coming to both Android and iOS later this summer.
Speed cameras please (Score:1)
I'd rather they'd add something practical, so that I don't have to stick with Waze.
And Just Who... (Score:2)
...Is going to pay for all the AR street-cleaners to clean up all the AR animal-guide poo? Who wants to track *that* all over your carpet from your AR shoes?
Google is even testing adding a helpful augmented reality animal guide to lead you along the way.
At least it wipes off, like with a cloth.
Strat