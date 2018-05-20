Tesla Unveils Dual Motor and Performance Specs For Model 3 24
Rei writes: Yesterday evening, Elon Musk announced the pricing and specs for two of the Model 3's most in-demand options -- dual motor and performance versions. The base dual motor configuration adds an AC induction front motor to the current partial-PM reluctance rear motor for $5,000; in addition to AWD and allowing the car to drive with either motor out, this cuts the 0 to 60 mph acceleration time from 5.1 seconds to 4.5 seconds. The performance package is available as a bundle, including the long-range pack, premium interior, 20" wheels, carbon fiber spoiler, and a new black-and-white interior. The vehicle will cost $78,000; 0 to 60 mph times are further cut to 3.5 seconds and the top speed increases from 140 mph to 155 mph.
While these options have consistently polled as the most in-demand options not yet available, several still remain and are variously due late this year/early next year: cream interior, non-PUP, tow hitch, SR battery, and air suspension. EU-spec and China-spec are also due early next year. Production is currently over 3,500 per week, rumored to be 4,300 per week, and will be undergoing a shutdown from May 26-31 to raise production to the Q2 target of 5000-6000.
Re: (Score:2)
From what, exactly?
Huh. (Score:2)
Huh. Just off the presses.
Tesla cuts Model 3 delivery delays for new orders in half as production ramp improves [electrek.co]
Re: (Score:2)
As noted at the end of the article and confirmed on FB groups, some have been notified their already configured orders are pushed to July.
Supposedly that's to make sure the 200000th US delivery will not happen until Q3, prolonging the feferal tax credit
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. There's been lots of speculation (from both longs and shorts) that Tesla would do this. It's a pretty obvious decision which lets them give the tax credit to tens of thousands more customers. It'll make their Q2 a bit worse, of course, but all that will get offset into Q3.
Their Q3 sales numbers are going to be massive - both having a high production rate, and stockpiled deliveries going out.
Re: (Score:2)
"Their Q3 sales numbers are going to be massive - both having a high production rate, and stockpiled deliveries going out."
With AWD now available for Model 3, I predict there's going to be a sharp drop in orders for S75D, which will negatively impact Tesla's profit in Q3, the first of which Elon promised would show profitability
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but Europe and the rest of the world have to wait
:P I'm going to be waiting until at least Q1, since that's when the Eurospec goes into production. Could be worse; left-side-of-the-road countries aren't supposed to get theirs until Q3.
Nice that they moved up the schedule on the standard pack though. Giga has really come uncorked. Performance is way out of my budget, but a standard pack plus AWD would be a killer vehicle for the price. We still don't know what the 0-60 on it will be, but if it's a
Re: (Score:2)
"standard pack plus AWD would be a killer vehicle for the price. We still don't know what the 0-60 on it will be, but if it's a similar 0,6s drop as in LR, then that'd be 4,9s for a $40k vehicle"
It's supposed to be 4.5s according to Electrek. Considering that the LR is officially 5.1s but has tested as low as 4.7s, it could be even quicker
Re: (Score:2)
Speaking of tracks, what is its time around the Nurburgring?
Re: (Score:2)
I guess we'll find out
:) The nice thing about the Model 3 vs. S and X is that the new motor has no rotor overheating issues. You can drive it full out lap after lap (and a number of owners have done just that).
Now, it'll be interesting to see how the front motor behaves. Because they interestingly chose to add an induction motor in the front rather than a second PMSRM. At this point, we have no clue whether it's the same induction motor as in the S and X or a new design. And even if it's the same as th
Too much money (Score:2)
$78k for the performance version of a $35k base car? Is Tesla an American company or a German one?
And still have to wait until 2019 for air suspension?
The $5k for dual-motor / AWD is expensive enough.
Re: (Score:2)
Having recently taken delivery of a Model 3, had I known that the dual-motor/AWD version would be available for $5k more while still getting the full federal tax rebate, I would have taken that option.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not just the Germans who do that. Go configure a Ford F-150 and see how much the price spikes when you check all the option boxes.
The one thing that really sets Tesla apart is their heavy use of bundling. When you break down the performance vehicle cost - subtracting the cost of the known options, and making reasonable guesses for the new ones - it only works out to roughly a ~$15k premium. But of course they bundle it together with everything but the kitchen sink (more accurately, everything but au
Will the real $35k Model 3 please stand up? (Score:2)

Re: (Score:2)
It's not only standing up, but moving forward a few rows [electrek.co].
I'm not sure why people have had this notion that despite the fact that the vehicle as a whole was significantly delayed - mainly due to pack production delays - the SR pack should nonetheless have come out on the original schedule. Where's the logic in that? SR was never supposed to go into production until after the battery line was running at full. It's finally getting close to that, at last.
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't that also mean that the people for whom the federal tax credit would be the biggest relative benefit will be likely to miss actually getting the benefit, though?
Air suspension? (Score:2)
oblig.:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Video not available here
:P What's in it?
Performance (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's only one way to settle this [pbfcomics.com].