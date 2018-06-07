Google Launches Android P Beta 2 With Final APIs (venturebeat.com) 1
An anonymous reader writes: Google today launched the second Android P beta with final APIs and 157 new emoji. If you're a developer, this is your third Android P preview, and you can start testing your apps against this release by downloading the new preview from developer.android.com/preview. The preview includes an updated SDK with system images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and the official Android Emulator. If you're already enrolled and received the Android P Beta 1 on your Pixel device, you'll automatically get the update to Beta 2.
Google Launches Android P Beta 2 With Final APIs More | Reply Login
Google Launches Android P Beta 2 With Final APIs
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals