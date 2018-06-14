Chinese Ride-Sharing Giant Didi Chuxing Picks Its First English-Speaking Nation: To Enter Australia on June 25 (cnet.com) 9
From a report: Ever since outperforming Uber in its home base of China, speculation has mounted that ride-hailer Didi Chuxing would eventually branch out to the rest of the world. Didi's first launch in an English-speaking country comes on June 25, it was announced Thursday, when it'll start operations in Melbourne, Australia. The company has already begun recruiting local drivers. While you might not have heard of it, Didi is China's most popular ride-hailing service, and in 2016 absorbed Uber China in a deal worth around $35 billion.
English (Score:2)
They speak English in Australia??
The same language but all the words are pronounced backwards.
Idid should do much better there than Rebu.
You're a narom.
?narom eht s'ohW
Nah, we stalk strine[1]
[1] A homage to a book from the '60's
.. LET STALK STRINE : A Lexicon of Modern Strine Usage [amazon.com]
Can we not call them ride sharing? (Score:2)
On average, yeah.
Unfair advantage? (Score:2)
Didi like a lot of Chinese companies seem to benefit from a lot of protectionism in China to grow and evolve. Surely this is giving them an unfair advantage when they decide to jump into other markets?
Hahahaha, if Uber make this point it will be peak irony.