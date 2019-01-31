Many Windows 10 Users Unable To Connect To Windows Update Service (bleepingcomputer.com) 75
For the past two days, some Windows 10 users from around the world have been reporting that they are unable to connect to Windows Update. When they attempt to do so, Windows 10 will complain that they are unable to connect to the update service. From a report: We first learned about this problem yesterday when our member Opera contacted us stating that they, and many others, were having issues connecting to Windows Update. When they tried updating, Windows would report that it could not connect to the update service. The wording of the error, shown below, indicates that this is an Internet connectivity issue, but others are not so sure. "We couldn't connect to the update service. We'll try again later, or you can check now. If it still doesn't work, make sure you're connected to the Internet" Unfortunately, there is no clear cut answer as to what is causing this issue and some feel it is related to a botched Windows Defender update and others state that this could be a DNS issue.
They didn't pay their internet bill (Score:3, Informative)
"We couldn't connect to the update service. We'll try again later, or you can check now. If it still doesn't work, make sure you're connected to the Internet"
"Hi. This is a message from Microsoft. I'm sure at this point you're expecting something that will allow you to diagnose the problem, but we've dumbed it down to the point where it's beyond useless and has gone to insulting. But then, you're a Windows 10 user so you're probably used to being insulted by us anyway. Love, Satya."
Don't fix! (Score:5, Funny)
Hopefully they won't fix this, sounds like a god-send.
Hopefully they won't fix this, sounds like a god-send.
Yeah, good thing there's no security risk involved in DNS issues with Windows Update. I can't think of anything an attacker could do by hijacking Windows Update to install arbitrary software patches. It'll be fine.
let's use DNS to point to your WSUS system with an few added non MS updates in the list.
Cough, cough, they already do hijack personalised windows updates with a security letter, seriously you are not that gullible to not realise that is eactly why they personalised operating system updates. Your windows anal probe 10 update is personalised to you and your computers, and when the US government wants software added to it, including firmware changes, M$ the pieces of shit do it and against the law, globally.
Windows anal probe 10 update, breaks windows update, finally a windows update worthy of
Windows 7 was better...
Better yet Run Linux
I need to stop buying laptops with hardware w/out drivers
Re:Don't fix! (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 2000 was better.
Honestly Windows 2000 with 7's UAC admin-escalation, user mode drivers, and modern direct X would be fantastic.
Everything else they've added has been regressive.
Let's call that group the lucky ones (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Let's call that group the lucky ones (Score:4, Funny)
In unrelated news, PC uptime and productivity sets record high.
The windows update systems seems to choke at times (Score:2)
The windows update systems seems to choke at times.
See it with windows 2016 as well.
What's the issue? (Score:2, Funny)
Sounds ideal to me!
Lame error messages (Score:3, Insightful)
If MS were to write error messages that meant anything, people might know more about what the problem is. But having a core (and forced) component of the OS telling someone they are offline just because the update server can't be seen is nonsense. Half their messages are meaningless garbage now, trying not to scare the layperson, and helping the professional even less with each new iteration.
Re:Lame error messages (Score:4, Insightful)
Agree, and it's not just the error messages. Ask tech support for help, and it's the same lameness. Go to an MS support forum, and their "experts" know less than a third grader, just enough to read the scripts.
MS has never bothered to provide meaningful support for its users. Remember, you are a user, not a customer. The customers are the hardware OEM's who buy Windows to put on the machines, not you the end user who paid money to the OEM but not to MS, so why should MS care.
The disturbing thing is to think that those inept user interactions might reflect how things work in general throughout the organization.
Are you new to this show? MS has had this problem since DOS.
Most OSes do. Classic MacOS always had stupid error messages. The only one I've used which really had good ones was AIX. Every error has a unique code, and you can actually look them up...
Oh please ... as if error message helps ... (Score:2)
Seriously, are these people thinking they're going to understand the problem from reading the error message?
Microsoft has dumbed down error messages to the point they don't actually say anything, at that point it's a "for instance"
Bet you anything (Score:5, Funny)
The Windows telemetry on the other hand probably has no trouble connecting whatsoever.
Re: (Score:3)
The Windows telemetry on the other hand probably has no trouble connecting whatsoever.
I'd hope so! Because if it couldn't, then everyone at Microsoft would be running completely blind as to whether people are running into this problem and in what number. It's only with telemetry that they can figure out what group of people are affected and go from there to a cause.
(They could try to figure out who's affected without telemetry, solely by going from feedback that people themselves write on twitter or forum posts. But that's always a lower-quality signal, and would overrepresent tech-savy folk
Instead of treating their customers as beta-testers in some regards while siphoning up telemetry data they could put some effort into making their products a bit more robust while at the same produce sane error messages and stop putting out useless updates that for example upgrades Notepad to "The 3D Extravaganza VR Experience DELUXE Version (now with multi-strawberry pixel-sounds!)".
Imagine you buy a new car, after a month it wont start with a message on the dash saying "Ops! Something went wrong!" and not
Imagine you buy a new car, after a month it wont start with a message on the dash saying "Ops! Something went wrong!" and nothing else.
You mean like a "check engine" light?
Re:Bet you anything (Score:4, Funny)
If you car shows a "check engine" light when your tire pressure is low it may have been built by Microsoft.
If you car shows a "check engine" light when your tire pressure is low it may have been built by Microsoft.
Your car shows "check engine" for all kinds of stupid problems, including a "loose gas cap". Replace "low tire pressure" with that and you've got exactly the problem you are ranting about.
In other words, Microsoft is not unique in this kind of useless warning.
Lucky bastards (Score:5, Interesting)
Not a bug (Score:2, Funny)
Not a bug. This is a feature.
How far along into death by 1000 cuts is Win10? (Score:5, Insightful)
Agreed. I did not think that anyone could top the incompetence that had lead to the release of Windows Vista, but here we are.
Despite all of his shenanigans, Ballmer was never as bad as Nadella.
Re:How far along into death by 1000 cuts is Win10? (Score:4)
If macos was not hardware locked and no nvidia (Score:2)
If macos was not hardware locked and trying to make it no nvidia on system with slots. Then MS will be dead.
Windows 10 must be more than halfway through driving consumers onto a much faster student-oriented platform
If you define the half way point as only just becoming the most popular OS currently used (exceeding Windows 7 last month) then sure, they are driving people "away". In 2 years Windows has gone from 25% to 40% market share.
Incidentally Chrome OS is 0.32% down from 0.54% 2 years ago.
Your superior OS is sitting at 2.7% down from a peak of 2.96% in 2017.
And Mac's 10.6% while on a slow upwards trend is barely above the 10.1% it was a year ago when it suddenly reversed it's upwards trends and dipped down over a
They can still randomly restart their computers, even without the connection.
Finally, a feature, not a bug (Score:2)
Many windows 10 users suddenly convenienced.. (Score:2)
As their computers don't reboot in the middle of something they were doing.
Microsoft has had DNS troubles for 3 days now (Score:1)
This morning it was xboxlive, skype and skype for business impacted, with scatterings of Office 365 issues throughout the day.
Yesterday they were so fuxxored they could not update the Azure status page because even internal MS authentication didn't work, so they couldn't mark the services down. But Kronos SSO and Office 360 were hammered, at one point they were getting thousands of signon failures all over the country. Their customers, including us, were screaming bloody murder, and ADP was looking pretty
Yep a couple days now (Score:1)
I have Comcast broadband and figured out that Comcast's DNS servers were somehow looping back Windows update connection and Windows update would report a bad internet connection. Once I changed DNS servers to Open DNS everything worked. Some claim rebooting modem and router corrected the DNS issues. That did not work for me.