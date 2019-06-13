LG's 5G Phones in Doubt as Chip Deal With Qualcomm Set To Expire (reuters.com) 19
Sales of LG's new 5G smartphone looked uncertain this week after the firm said it was unable to narrow differences with Qualcomm to renew a chip license deal that is due to expire this month. From a report: In a U.S. court filing late on Tuesday, the South Korean firm opposed Qualcomm's efforts to put a sweeping U.S. antitrust decision against it on hold, arguing setting the ruling aside could force it into signing another unfair deal. "If Qualcomm does not participate in negotiations with LGE in accordance with the Court's Order, LGE will have no option but to conclude license and chipset supply agreements once again on Qualcomm's terms," LG's filing in the federal court in San Jose, California said. The lack of clarity over a new license deal raises concerns over the rollout of LG's newly launched 5G smartphones, crucial for the loss-making handset maker to boost flagging smartphone sales and catch up with Samsung.
AFAIK it's either Qualcomm or one of two Chinese companies (one being Huawei).
There should be more modems next year though.
Is it the fault of Qualcomm for being the only game in town, or the fault of the manufacturers who put all their eggs into one basket? The semiconductor industry has a consortium to do its leading-edge research to prevent things like this. I think the problem is, and will always be, that things change at too fast a pace today.
Was it manufacturers that put all their eggs in one basket, or was it the fault of Qualcomm's competitors that they folded? In the last decade, there was a healthy GSM vs CDMA market split, and at the time, Qualcomm was a minority - being a US/Japan/Korea only player. Since then, Nokia and Ericsson stopped being players in the mobile chipset space - moving more to central office equipment, and the disappearance of other companies, like Freescale, Philips, et al pretty much saw to it that Qualcomm became t
Way to go Qualcomm! (Score:2)
Smart business tactic: Price yourself out of the market! Brilliant!
Protecting your bottom line by being expensive is normal. QC seems to have gingerly slipped into something worse than that. They keep customers in an iron grip, selling them products while double or triple dipping on patent licenses from both the customer and their manufacturing partners, et al. They have been found in violation of FRAND in several countries since 2016 and there may be a US ruling (or not) to similar effect coming up, unless we see some sort of boring settlement.
There's every indication tha
At this rate (Score:2)
whether or not Qualcomm's tech created the industry it will be the one to destroy it - or at least fragment it as others implement tech to new Qualcomm-free standards.
What we need is a "5G" competitor that seeks to extend WiFi usage instead. We already have gigabit capability via WiFi. My phone uses it today and transitions smoothly between mobile and WiFi or from one WiFi to the next. The 5G leaders have already admitted they will only ever fully serve urban areas. We just need for the cable providers to g
Yes, mmWave 5G (>24GHz) will probably only be seen in densely populated areas. However 5G protocols and equipment encompass the entire spectrum and offer benefits at 700MHz as well as mmWave.
That's not to say you're wrong about the benefits of WiFi, just that properly implemented 5G will offer better channel management and more dynamic bandwidth allocation on any band.