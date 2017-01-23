Google Voice Receives First Update in Five Years (zdnet.com) 12
Google Voice hasn't seen a lot of love or attention since it launched with some fanfare in 2009, but surprisingly Google wants people to know that it still cares about the communication app. In a new sprawling release -- the first of its kind in years -- Google has revamped all versions of its Voice app and site with a clean, modern look, new features, and, perhaps the best news of all, the promise of regular updates. From a report: Google is finally adding two features Google Voice users have long missed out on: MMS support for photo messaging and group chats. Previously workarounds were required to send and receive picture messages, and group chats were flat out not possible.
Re: (Score:2)
I use it as my primary voice/text number, so I sure as hell hope it never dies
Looking forward to finally being able to send pics and join group chats though
Re: (Score:2)
Except hangouts didn't allow you to use your google voice number for all that, I know, I spent a while trying to make it do so.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I tried literally that, and what happened with me is it sent out using my phones actual number, never my GV number with no option to allow me to use my GV number.
I did just try sending an MMS with the new voice, outbound works but people can't respond to the crazy sending address it uses
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to 2014 (Score:3)
They migrated it to hangouts. If you used hangouts MMS has worked since 2014, complete with group messaging and responses.
Re: (Score:2)
Haven't they also been trying to unbundle SMS/MMS and Hangouts for a year or two now as well? I mean, it was frustrating getting those two to work in concert but I wanted it to function in the end. I'd just like to know if all their posturing with regards to messaging is "Change for the sake of Change" or if it's really going to be useful. It'd be nice to know what the end of their road map is or if they're playing Sonic The Hedgehog and are stuck in the Casino Night Zone.
Is Jibe still a thing?? I sorta
Hell yes (Score:2)
Love Google Voice. Lack of MMS was so frustrating too. I set my Mom up with GV on a tablet I gave her but the only way to send her pics was through e-mail. I can send from my MMS app to her mail, but the fact that every MMS message I sent was a separate e-mail for her was obviously not good.
Re: (Score:2)
A small consolation (Score:2)
I fear that Google is giving their Voice app some attention because they are actively trying to kill Hangouts.
With my instant messaging and SMS converged in one app and accessible via the web, I have been living in the future for a while. I am going to miss the future.