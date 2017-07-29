Tesla Model 3 Test Drive: Car Has Bite and Simple Interior (wsj.com) 10
An anonymous reader shares a WSJ article: A first peek inside Tesla's new Model 3 compact car revealed a starker, cozier interior than the more spacious and luxurious Model S. But as the sedan sped off, the experience felt similar. On Friday, the Silicon Valley auto maker showed off details of the all-electric sedan's interior for the first time (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), allowing brief test rides with a roughly 10-minute spin around the factory. The Model 3 represents a milestone for Chief Executive Elon Musk, who has long wanted to create an electric car for the masses. He's betting the new vehicle can help fuel massive growth for his 14-year-old company, projecting Tesla will produce a half-million cars next year, after delivering about 76,000 Model S sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles last year. The Model 3's exterior was revealed in March last year, but details about the interior have been scarce. The $35,000 sedan is noticeably bare bones inside -- gone are the displays and instrument panel behind the steering wheel and the numerous switches and buttons found in the cockpit of traditional cars. Instead, the Model 3 makes greater use of a video screen in the center dash that controls most of the car's functions.
Does anyone else find it ironic that the most popular car on Slashdot is also the most difficult to hot rod?
It really is the Apple of automobiles.
Ugly Dashboard (Score:2)
Dashboard is ugly and doesn't look very driver friendly, but taste is subjective so fair enough...
My problem is that it is expensive and not as green as Tesla claims, but they will sell...
For what I see there, $17,000 strikes me as the right price, Tesla has made progress, but not there yet.
Note: If you doubt the $17K price, you haven't driven a Ford Fusion lately. What they sell for $17K is impressive.
There are several other under $20K cars nicely equipped that are as nice as this.
Hmm. That screen. Just looking at it makes me want to take out insurance on it, separate from the car...
As for the seats, those headrests look a little uncomfortable, unless you have a small head, or the ability to keep your head and neck at attention for long hours...
Model 3 is a complete styling miss (Score:2)
The front fascia's lack of anything resembling a grille opening makes the whole thing look like a cheap plastic Chinese R/C car.
That dashboard looks like it was stolen from a 80s-era concept car and Elon velcro'd a giant iPad to it, made more starkly out of place by the complete lack of gauge cluster.