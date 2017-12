Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Pickup Truck Coming 'After Model Y'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that a Tesla pickup truck is coming "right after Model Y ." He said that he already has "the core design/engineering elements" in his mind and wants to bring it to market right after Model Y. Musk later added that the Tesla pickup will be "similar in size" or "slightly bigger" than a Ford F150 "to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I'd like to add." Electrek reports: