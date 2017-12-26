Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Pickup Truck Coming 'After Model Y' (electrek.co) 49
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that a Tesla pickup truck is coming "right after Model Y." He said that he already has "the core design/engineering elements" in his mind and wants to bring it to market right after Model Y. Musk later added that the Tesla pickup will be "similar in size" or "slightly bigger" than a Ford F150 "to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I'd like to add." Electrek reports: Musk had previously confirmed that Model Y, a small SUV or crossover built on the Model 3 platform, would be Tesla's priority once Model 3 production is ramped up. That's why it was surprising for Tesla to unveil the next generation Roadster at the Tesla Semi event since the vehicle was expected to come out after Model Y, which has yet to be unveiled. At the same event, Musk also released the first image of a Tesla electric pickup truck, but some people still think it's a joke. He claimed that it was a smaller version of Tesla Semi and "a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck." While it sounded like a joke, Musk had previously mentioned his intention to leverage work on the Tesla Semi to create a Tesla pickup truck.
Yeah, electric motors are the superior form of propulsion for vehicles. Any vehicle. The energy storage system is what is sorely lacking.
More likely he is simply someone with non-trivial requirements and isn't a total blithering fanboy. It's not enough to slap the right logo on the thing. It actually has to be fit for purpose. Once you get away from the "big city", an EVs anemic range and lack of infastructure quickly becomes a likely show stopper. This is even more true for smaller non-cargo trucks that could end up in all sorts of interesting places.
If the truck is at a large ranch, the range may not matter as much, since there would be charging stations on areas of the property. In fact, an all electric truck would be nice, because if it had a decent inverter, one could use the batteries to power a welder, lights, or other items needed for upkeep.
My hope is that Tesla makes a one ton truck. A half-ton tends to be more of a grocery-getter than a work truck.
You might not want it to be your only vehicle, but an electric pickup might do quite well as a farm truck and in the construction industry. There are also a LOT of status symbol pickups in the city.
How is he going against all empirical evidence if he did 0 market research to develop empirical evidence?
Your statement doesn't make a whole lot of fucking sense.
You just have to learn how to translate it from Hater into English before assigning semantic value.
"I don't know" "about market research" "but that guy is bad" "because he's rich and loud"
Not really (Score:4, Insightful)
They need to meet production goals for the model 3 before they can move on to other things, really.
If they can get pre-payments for the pickups, they can use them to fullfil orders for the model-3 or Y?
/s
If they can get pre-payments for the pickups, they can use them to fullfil orders for the model-3 or Y?
/s
You make Tesla sound like a pyramid scheme... and maybe you have a point.
Isn't "pyramid scheme" an excessively simple thing for you to misunderstand by that much? Surely at your age you've heard a lot of things described as "pyramid schemes" before, are really so dull you never once considered looking up what that means, or at least asking somebody to explain it?
By that definition, every company which started off by getting venture capital is a pyramid scheme.
The difference between a pyramid scheme and a legitimate venture is that the former creates nothing of value and must inevitably collapse when it runs out of new suckers, while the latter uses borrowed money to develop legitimate products, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.
Pickup trucks are about American steel and brawn, tugging a boat and your gun rack into the woods.
First of, Anonymous Coward, if you're talking about "buy American" then a Tesla is way wicked more American-made than a Ford F150.
...and as for "tugging a boat and your gun rack into the woods" you're probably describing about 5% of pickup truck owners. The only thing most pickups 'tug' is their owners' fat asses down to the Dunkin' Donuts.
The F150 is manufactured in both Dearborn, Michigan and Claycomo, Missouri. How would that make them “less” American-made?
Teslas are about to hit 95%.
https://chargedevs.com/newswir... [chargedevs.com]
When Tesla begins using its new 2170 battery cell, which for Model 3 is expected to happen in the second quarter of this year, its vehicles will be 95% made in the US, making them the "most American" cars available.
Panasonic continues to produce battery cells in Japan and elsewhere, but will be steadily expanding production at the Gigafactory in Nevada. Tesla also plans to source much of the raw materials in those cells from the US. The company is believed to be develo
Well fuck, I tried to mod this overrated, and hit underrated instead, So here's my comment to undo that mod.
Who cares?
I mean really, who cares?
Musk has over-promised by about 40% on everything. Everything. But what was his promise? Disrupt everything. Change the world.
Yeah, he doesn't nail it every time. But he gets so close to world-shaking that I'm not worried at all. My current car does 0-60 in about 12 seconds. For $40k I can buy a number of cars that can cut that down to 6s. All sucking down a ton of f
Yes really (Score:2)
They need to keep their design team working on new things. The design of the Model 3 is done. Sure, their designers will be doing some tweaks, but they need to be doing interesting stuff, or they'll move on to other companies where they can.
You can't run a successful company for the long term by focusing exclusively on the current product, even when the survival of the company depends on the success of the current product. You have to keep the product pipeline running.
My guess as to the killer new feature is a swivel and tilt bed!
Naw, production and development are on different tracks, you would never want current production constraints to delay future development; especially when production is going really well, but growing pains limit growth speed.
Seems too early to care (Score:4, Insightful)
Can we wait on the Tesla news until it's less than 2 years out?
/. "news"; what musk is thinkng about (Score:3)
must say this is becoming ridiculous. that musk, who has a record of under delivering, thinks about doing something is not tech news, i my opinion. but it is obviously
/.'s.
Musk has a record of under delivering, and 1995 will be the year of the Linux Desktop.
I'll genuinely be surprised if they make a portable cell phone battery charger, personally.
A truly game-chaning feature (Score:2)
Price it under $30,000 so people who are considering (or already own) a pickup truck will actually look at this.