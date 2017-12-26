Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Businesses Power

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Pickup Truck Coming 'After Model Y' (electrek.co) 49

Posted by BeauHD from the next-in-line dept.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that a Tesla pickup truck is coming "right after Model Y." He said that he already has "the core design/engineering elements" in his mind and wants to bring it to market right after Model Y. Musk later added that the Tesla pickup will be "similar in size" or "slightly bigger" than a Ford F150 "to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I'd like to add." Electrek reports: Musk had previously confirmed that Model Y, a small SUV or crossover built on the Model 3 platform, would be Tesla's priority once Model 3 production is ramped up. That's why it was surprising for Tesla to unveil the next generation Roadster at the Tesla Semi event since the vehicle was expected to come out after Model Y, which has yet to be unveiled. At the same event, Musk also released the first image of a Tesla electric pickup truck, but some people still think it's a joke. He claimed that it was a smaller version of Tesla Semi and "a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck." While it sounded like a joke, Musk had previously mentioned his intention to leverage work on the Tesla Semi to create a Tesla pickup truck.

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Pickup Truck Coming 'After Model Y' More | Reply

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Pickup Truck Coming 'After Model Y'

Comments Filter:

  • Not really (Score:4, Insightful)

    by eclectro ( 227083 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @07:57PM (#55812727)

    They need to meet production goals for the model 3 before they can move on to other things, really.

    • If they can get pre-payments for the pickups, they can use them to fullfil orders for the model-3 or Y? /s

      • If they can get pre-payments for the pickups, they can use them to fullfil orders for the model-3 or Y? /s

        You make Tesla sound like a pyramid scheme... and maybe you have a point.

        • Isn't "pyramid scheme" an excessively simple thing for you to misunderstand by that much? Surely at your age you've heard a lot of things described as "pyramid schemes" before, are really so dull you never once considered looking up what that means, or at least asking somebody to explain it?

        • By that definition, every company which started off by getting venture capital is a pyramid scheme.

          The difference between a pyramid scheme and a legitimate venture is that the former creates nothing of value and must inevitably collapse when it runs out of new suckers, while the latter uses borrowed money to develop legitimate products, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

    • Well fuck, I tried to mod this overrated, and hit underrated instead, So here's my comment to undo that mod.

      Who cares?

      I mean really, who cares?

      Musk has over-promised by about 40% on everything. Everything. But what was his promise? Disrupt everything. Change the world.

      Yeah, he doesn't nail it every time. But he gets so close to world-shaking that I'm not worried at all. My current car does 0-60 in about 12 seconds. For $40k I can buy a number of cars that can cut that down to 6s. All sucking down a ton of f

    • They need to keep their design team working on new things. The design of the Model 3 is done. Sure, their designers will be doing some tweaks, but they need to be doing interesting stuff, or they'll move on to other companies where they can.

      You can't run a successful company for the long term by focusing exclusively on the current product, even when the survival of the company depends on the success of the current product. You have to keep the product pipeline running.

    • Naw, production and development are on different tracks, you would never want current production constraints to delay future development; especially when production is going really well, but growing pains limit growth speed.

  • Seems too early to care (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @07:58PM (#55812733)

    Can we wait on the Tesla news until it's less than 2 years out?

  • must say this is becoming ridiculous. that musk, who has a record of under delivering, thinks about doing something is not tech news, i my opinion. but it is obviously /.'s.

  • Price it under $30,000 so people who are considering (or already own) a pickup truck will actually look at this.

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing is rich but the inexhaustible wealth of nature. She shows us only surfaces, but she is a million fathoms deep. -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Close