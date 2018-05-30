Windows Server 2016 Has an Update Problem, Users Say
madsci1016 writes: Frustrated with how long my Windows Server 2016 Essentials was taking to apply weekly updates, I turned to the web. A quick search revealed that I'm not alone. Many people are reporting similar experiences across the web. All sharing stories of weekly patching taking hours and sometimes ending in hung welcome screens. Some of these threads started a year ago and are still active, with no response from Microsoft addressing the issue. If you use Server 2016, have you experienced this problem?
Windows Server 2016 Has an Update Problem, Users Say More | Reply Login
Windows Server 2016 Has an Update Problem, Users Say
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals