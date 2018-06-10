BlackBerry Key2 is the 'Most Secure Android Smartphone', Company Claims (betanews.com) 6
The Key2 smartphone, which BlackBerry unveiled earlier this week, is the "most secure Android smartphone," the Canadian company claims. Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: While BlackBerry no longer makes smartphones, it does license its name to a company called TCL which makes Android devices that carry the branding -- and sometimes, a physical keyboard. It isn't just slapping the BlackBerry name on a random low-quality Android phone, however. Actually, these TCL devices have been fairly well received thanks to an adherence to traditional BlackBerry designs. Today, TCL unveils its latest such smartphone, called "KEY2," and it looks quite nice. In fact, the company says it is "the most secure Android smartphone."
But it's still Android, so it's less secure than the iPhone.
First, TCL+Blackberry=Blackberry mobile.
Blackberry mobile is one of the few android makers (if not the only one) which assigns a crytpo key *in hardware* to each device to protect it from tampering in the field. They do not use a Vanilla linux kernel, instead opting for a Hardened linux.
Running Snoopsnitch reveals a very, very green field, meaning that all the patches are "really" applied. And not like some other android phones, which report a patch level, but in reality do not apply the fixes...
It also has an app called DTEK, which lets you see in depth what your apps are up to.
More info in this old but still relevant article:
https://www.engadget.com/2015/... [engadget.com]
Of course, if you do not want a PKB, then you are equaly (or more) secure, and have a longer SW support with an iPhone.
